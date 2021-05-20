Andy Swift retires as Dallas Cup Executive Director, named to Board of Directors

The Dallas Cup announced today that Executive Director Andy Swift has stepped down from his position and is joining the Board of Directors. A search for a new Executive Director to replace Swift will begin immediatly.

I am incredibly excited for this opportunity and thankful to Jim and the board, both for their amazing support during my tenure as Executive Director, and now for electing to give me a seat at the table,” said Swift. “Ever since I played in my first Dallas Cup as a fourteen-year-old, the tournament has been an important part of my life. The ability to now serve on the board brings it full circle. As Executive Director, it has been an amazing honor to work alongside our talented staff and volunteer committee chairs, and I am so grateful for their incredible efforts in helping the tournament reach new heights. I now look forward to supporting them in return, albeit in a different leadership role. The Dallas Cup is truly special, a real gem that our soccer community has helped develop, and I am excited to continue to be a part of it for many, many years to come as we continue to grow and evolve it. Andy Swift

Swift was named Executive Director in 2012 after serving as the General Manager of the Dallas Burn and as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Major League Soccer. Swift is also the co-host of The Kickaround on The Ticket and a FIFA Match Commissioner in the CONCACAF region. He is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Swift has been elected to the Board of Directors effective June 1, 2021.

With Swift at the helm as Executive Director, the Dallas Cup nearly doubled in size, going from 180 teams in 2012 to a record 252 teams in 2021. In 2013, Swift helped oversee the transition of the Opening Day ceremonies and marquee games to the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium, which continues to attract record Dallas Cup attendances, including the most recent tournament attendance record of 20,940 in 2019. Swift also helped return girls’ divisions to the tournament this past spring with a new, marquee partnership with Mary Kay, broadening the influence of the tournament for years to come.

This is a move that has been in the works for some time and was in fact delayed by the Covid Pandemic. As a member of the Board, Swift will no doubt be involved in the search for his replacement.

Dallas Cup Board of Directors 2019-2020

Jim Trebilcock, President

John G. Sutter, Vice President

Tommy Bailey, Secretary

Mark Haas, Treasurer

Ron Kaipus

Billy Phillips

Ashley Pinto

Sam Wash

Mark Wise

Mark Followill

Andy Swift. (Courtesy Dallas Cup)