Justin Che and Bryan Reynolds named to US roster vs Switzerland

Two players still technically belonging to FC Dallas – if for not much longer – Justin Che and Bryan Reynolds – are on the USA roster for the May 30th game against Switzerland. Former FC Dallas Academy players Weston McKennie, Reggie Cannon, and Kellyn Acosta were also included.
US Roster vs Switzerland
Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake)
Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Justin Che (Bayern Munich), Sergino Dest (Barcelona), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht), Tim Ream (Fulham), Bryan Reynolds (Roma), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray)
Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Julian Green (Furth), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)
Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Re Bull Salzburg), Daryl Dike (Barnsley), Matthew Hoppe (Schalke), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys), Tim Weah (Lille)
(Any spelling errors are mine in transcribing.)