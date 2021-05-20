3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 111 is now available

What a week it was for FC Dallas. As Dan said, “Interesting week. Let’s talk about it.” First, FCD tried to grind out a point on the road in a 3-5-2 without much success. Szabolcs Schön was involved in another mystifying sub. Franco Jara wasn’t the worst striker in the team. Eddie Munjome appeared to run into a brick wall. Thankfully Bryan Acosta continues to be the man. And yet, in perhaps the biggest surprise of the week, Buzz got to talk to Luchi Gonzalez one on one after training (in a socially distanced and responsible way). What a week. That’s a lot of cats for Peter to herd.

