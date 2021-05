North Texas SC enjoyed a 2-1 come from behind win this last weekend against Tormenta FC and Daniel McCullough was on hand to bring us the pics.

Derek Waldeck (18) retreats to reset the play in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Tormenta FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Nicky Hernandez (80) chips the ball toward Bernard Kamungo (7) in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Tormenta FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Bernard Kamungo (7) extends for the ball and draws the foul at the top of the box in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Tormenta FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Juan Parra (2) clears the ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Tormenta FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Beni Redzic (37) pokes the ball into the box in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Tormenta FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Bernard Kamungo (7) brings down the ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Tormenta FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Bernard Kamungo (7) competes for the ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Tormenta FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Beni Redzic (37) sends a cross into the box in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Tormenta FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Imanol Almaguer (6) receives a throw in during the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Tormenta FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Collin Smith (32) cuts outside in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Tormenta FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Bernard Kamungo (7) shoots in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Tormenta FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Imanol Almaguer (6) celebrates after scoring the game winner in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Tormenta FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Richard Sanchez (40) takes a goal kick in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Tormenta FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Nicky Hernandez dribbles the ball against South Georgia Tormenta FC (Courtesy of North Texas SC)

Mikey Maldonado (15) goes up for a header in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Tormenta FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)