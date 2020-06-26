USL Championship announces Eastern Conference groups

Following yesterday’s announcement of the format for return to play, along with the Western Conference groups, today, the USL Championship announced the 4 groups for the Eastern Conference.
2020 USL-C Eastern Conference
Group E
- Indy Eleven
- Louisville City FC
- Saint Louis FC
- Sporting Kansas City II
Group F
- Hartford Athletic
- Loudoun United FC
- New York Red Bulls II
- Philadelphia Union II
- Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Group G
- Birmingham Legion FC
- Charlotte Independence
- Memphis 901 FC
- North Carolina FC
Group H
- Atlanta United 2
- Charleston Battery
- The Miami FC
- Tampa Bay Rowdies
League One announcements, including the first game of the 2020 season for North Texas SC, are expected early next week.
2020 USL-C Western Conference
Group A
- Portland Timbers 2
- Reno 1868 FC
- Sacramento Republic FC
- Tacoma Defiance
Group B
- LA Galaxy II
- Las Vegas Lights FC
- Orange County SC
- Phoenix Rising FC
- San Diego Loyal SC
Group C
- Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC
- New Mexico United
- Real Monarchs SLC
Group D
- Austin Bold FC
- OKC Energy FC
- Rio Grande Valley FC
- San Antonio FC
- FC Tulsa