USL Championship announces Eastern Conference groups

Following yesterday’s announcement of the format for return to play, along with the Western Conference groups, today, the USL Championship announced the 4 groups for the Eastern Conference.

2020 USL-C Eastern Conference

Group E

Indy Eleven

Louisville City FC

Saint Louis FC

Sporting Kansas City II

Group F

Hartford Athletic

Loudoun United FC

New York Red Bulls II

Philadelphia Union II

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Group G

Birmingham Legion FC

Charlotte Independence

Memphis 901 FC

North Carolina FC

Group H

Atlanta United 2

Charleston Battery

The Miami FC

Tampa Bay Rowdies

League One announcements, including the first game of the 2020 season for North Texas SC, are expected early next week.

2020 USL-C Groups. (Courtesy USL-C)

2020 USL-C Western Conference

Group A

Portland Timbers 2

Reno 1868 FC

Sacramento Republic FC

Tacoma Defiance

Group B

LA Galaxy II

Las Vegas Lights FC

Orange County SC

Phoenix Rising FC

San Diego Loyal SC

Group C

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

El Paso Locomotive FC

New Mexico United

Real Monarchs SLC

Group D

Austin Bold FC

OKC Energy FC

Rio Grande Valley FC

San Antonio FC

FC Tulsa