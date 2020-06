The trio triumphantly returns to discuss the COVID-19 cases at Toyota Stadium, Jesse Gonzalez’s future with FC Dallas, and where the team stands before traveling to Orlando for Copa Covid AKA The MLS is Back Tournament. Will Franco Jara beat out Kobra for the start? Will Tanner Tessmann continue his impressive breakout season at Disney? And just where is Reggie Cannon going now?!

Enjoy.

Youtube Version