US Women’s National Team coming to Toyota Stadium in December

The US Women’s National Team is coming to Toyota Stadium in December for one of two friendlies against China PR. The Toyota Stadium friendly will take place on December 5th in Frisco, Texas (7 p.m. CT on TruTV, Universo, and Peacock).

TICKET PRESALE SCHEDULE FOR USWNT vs. CHINA PR & DEC. 5 IN FRISCO, TEXAS

Sales Schedule // Presale Date & Start Time

Circle Insiders Presale Mon, Oct 23, 2023, 10 a.m. CT VIP Insiders Presale Tues, Oct 24, 2023, 10 a.m. CT Premium Insiders Presale Wed, Oct 25, 2023, 10 a.m. CT Standard Insiders Presale Fri, Oct 27, 2023, 10 a.m. CT Visa Presale Sun, Oct 29, 2023, 10 a.m. CT Public Sale Mon, Oct 30, 2023, 10 a.m. CT