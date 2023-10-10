US Women’s National Team coming to Toyota Stadium in December

The US Women’s National Team is coming to Toyota Stadium in December for one of two friendlies against China PR. The Toyota Stadium friendly will take place on December 5th in Frisco, Texas (7 p.m. CT on TruTV, Universo, and Peacock).
TICKET PRESALE SCHEDULE FOR USWNT vs. CHINA PR & DEC. 5 IN FRISCO, TEXAS
Sales Schedule // Presale Date & Start Time
|Circle Insiders Presale
|Mon, Oct 23, 2023, 10 a.m. CT
|VIP Insiders Presale
|Tues, Oct 24, 2023, 10 a.m. CT
|Premium Insiders Presale
|Wed, Oct 25, 2023, 10 a.m. CT
|Standard Insiders Presale
|Fri, Oct 27, 2023, 10 a.m. CT
|Visa Presale
|Sun, Oct 29, 2023, 10 a.m. CT
|Public Sale
|Mon, Oct 30, 2023, 10 a.m. CT