US Women’s National Team coming to Toyota Stadium in December

The US Women’s National Team is coming to Toyota Stadium in December for one of two friendlies against China PR. The Toyota Stadium friendly will take place on December 5th in Frisco, Texas (7 p.m. CT on TruTV, Universo, and Peacock).

TICKET PRESALE SCHEDULE FOR USWNT vs. CHINA PR & DEC. 5 IN FRISCO, TEXAS

Sales Schedule // Presale Date & Start Time

Circle Insiders PresaleMon, Oct 23, 2023, 10 a.m. CT
VIP Insiders PresaleTues, Oct 24, 2023, 10 a.m. CT
Premium Insiders PresaleWed, Oct 25, 2023, 10 a.m. CT
Standard Insiders PresaleFri, Oct 27, 2023, 10 a.m. CT
Visa PresaleSun, Oct 29, 2023, 10 a.m. CT
Public SaleMon, Oct 30, 2023, 10 a.m. CT

