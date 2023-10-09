Two DFW ladies named to US U19s for 2023 Pan American Games

The US Under-19 Women’s Youth National Team is heading to Chile to compete in the 2023 Pan American Games. Head coach Carrie Kveton has named a roster of 18 players, including two DFW-based players.

Emeri Adames of Solar SC and Ava McDonald of FC Dallas are both among the forward group for the US U19 side that will face mostly senior teams. Both players are committed to UNC.

This will be the first time since 2007 that US Soccer has sent a women’s team to the Pan American Games.

The US is in Group B with Venezuela, Costa Rica, and Argentina.

US U19 WOMEN’S ROSTER – 2023 PAN AMERICAN GAMES

Goalkeepers (2): Sonoma Kasica (Florida Premier FC; St. Petersburg, Fla.), Kealey Titmuss (Nationals; Grand Blanc, Mich.)

Defenders (6): Aven Alvarez (North Carolina Courage; New Hill, N.C.), Jordan Bugg (San Diego Surf SC; El Cajon, Calif.), Nicki Fraser (Real Colorado; Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Reese Klein (Florida United SC; Cooper City, Fla.), Sam Smith (Boise Timbers Thorns FC; Boise, Idaho), Gisele Thompson (Total Futbol Academy; Studio City, Calif.)

Midfielders (6): Kendall Bodak (New England FC; Monson, Mass.), Claire Hutton (World Class FC; Bethlehem, N.Y.), Eleanor Klinger (Internationals SC; Cleveland, Ohio), Charlotte Kohler (MVLA SC; Woodside, Calif.), Lauren Martinho (North Carolina Courage; Cary, N.C.), Grace Restovich (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; St. Louis, Mo.)

Forwards (4): Emeri Adames (Solar SC; Red Oak, Texas), Katie Shea Collins (Tennessee SC; Gallatin, Tenn.), Ava McDonald (FC Dallas; Allen, Texas), Amalia Villarreal (Michigan Jaguars FC; Lansing, Mich.),

Alternates: M Izzy Engle (Minnesota Thunder; Edina, Minn.), F Miri O’Donnell (FC Bay Area Surf; San Ramon, Calif.), D Carla Small (IMG Academy; Waipahu, Hawaii), F Bella Winn (World Class FC; Ridgewood, N.J.)

US U19 Women’s Schedule

All times central.

Date Opponent Stadium Time Oct 22 Venezuela Estadio Sausalito 1 pm Oct 25 Costa Rica Estadio Elias Figueroa 11 am Oct 28 Argentina Estadio Elias Figueroa 1 pm Oct 31 Semi-Final Nov 3 Final