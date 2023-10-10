Carrera and Norris named to Pan American games roster

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced the US Team that will compete at the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 from Oct. 20-Nov. 5 in Santiago, Chile. Two FC Dallas players were named to the side: Nolan Norris and Antonio Carrera.

Antonio’s older brother Nico Carrera, who is also an FC Dallas Academy product, was named to the team as well.

US Pan Am Games Roster

Player Club Tega Ikoba Portland Timbers Alejandro Alvarado SC Vianense Vaughn Covil Hull City Mauricio Cuevas LA Galaxy Chituru Odunze Crown Legacy Alexander Freeman Orlando City Thomas Williams Orlando City Theodore Ku-DiPietro DC United Sergio Oregel Jr Chicago Fire Brooklyn Raines Houston Dynamo Rodrigo Neri Gonzalez Atlético Madrid Jack Panayotou NE Revolution Danny Leyva Colorado Rapids Antonio Carrera FC Dallas Nolan Norris FC Dallas Nico Carrera Holstein Kiel Jackson Hopkins DC United Reed Baker-Whiting Seattle Sounders