Carrera and Norris named to Pan American games roster

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced the US Team that will compete at the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 from Oct. 20-Nov. 5 in Santiago, Chile. Two FC Dallas players were named to the side: Nolan Norris and Antonio Carrera.
Antonio’s older brother Nico Carrera, who is also an FC Dallas Academy product, was named to the team as well.
US Pan Am Games Roster
|Player
|Club
|Tega Ikoba
|Portland Timbers
|Alejandro Alvarado
|SC Vianense
|Vaughn Covil
|Hull City
|Mauricio Cuevas
|LA Galaxy
|Chituru Odunze
|Crown Legacy
|Alexander Freeman
|Orlando City
|Thomas Williams
|Orlando City
|Theodore Ku-DiPietro
|DC United
|Sergio Oregel Jr
|Chicago Fire
|Brooklyn Raines
|Houston Dynamo
|Rodrigo Neri Gonzalez
|Atlético Madrid
|Jack Panayotou
|NE Revolution
|Danny Leyva
|Colorado Rapids
|Antonio Carrera
|FC Dallas
|Nolan Norris
|FC Dallas
|Nico Carrera
|Holstein Kiel
|Jackson Hopkins
|DC United
|Reed Baker-Whiting
|Seattle Sounders