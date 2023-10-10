Categories FC Dallas, International Soccer, US National Teams

Carrera and Norris named to Pan American games roster

by Buzz Carrick

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced the US Team that will compete at the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 from Oct. 20-Nov. 5 in Santiago, Chile.  Two FC Dallas players were named to the side: Nolan Norris and Antonio Carrera.

Antonio’s older brother Nico Carrera, who is also an FC Dallas Academy product, was named to the team as well.

US Pan Am Games Roster

PlayerClub
Tega IkobaPortland Timbers
Alejandro AlvaradoSC Vianense
Vaughn CovilHull City
Mauricio CuevasLA Galaxy
Chituru OdunzeCrown Legacy
Alexander FreemanOrlando City
Thomas WilliamsOrlando City
Theodore Ku-DiPietroDC United
Sergio Oregel JrChicago Fire
Brooklyn RainesHouston Dynamo
Rodrigo Neri GonzalezAtlético Madrid
Jack PanayotouNE Revolution
Danny LeyvaColorado Rapids
Antonio CarreraFC Dallas
Nolan NorrisFC Dallas
Nico CarreraHolstein Kiel
Jackson HopkinsDC United
Reed Baker-WhitingSeattle Sounders

