MLS calendar for ’23-’24 offseason

Major League Soccer has announced the full calendar of offseason roster-building events for the 2023-2024 offseason.

MLS Offseason Calendar 2023-24

All roster decisions will be publicized by the individual clubs or MLS.

Date/TimeNotes
Wed, Nov 22Deadline to Submit Bona Fide OffersDeadline to submit all Bona Fide offers. Clubs in the Conference Semifinals are required to submit all Bona Fide offers on the day after their final match of the postseason.
Fri, Dec 1Deadline to Exercise OptionsMLS clubs must submit to the MLS league office which players will have their options exercised and which players will not have their options exercised.

Lose Conf Final – Day after.
MLS Cup Teams – Dec 10.
Dec 6 – 9MLS College ShowcaseThe MLS College Showcase in Phoenix, Ariz. (Closed door event.)
Mon, Dec 11
8 am CT		Trade Window OpensFollowing a three-month roster freeze, MLS clubs may make trades with other MLS teams.
Dec 12 (4 pm CT) – Dec 15 (4 pm CT)End-of-Year WaiversReverse order of season finish. Eligible players who do not meet minimum requirements for Re-Entry Process or Free Agency. Eligible players announced Dec 12.
Wed, Dec 13 Noon CTFree Agency OpensFree Agency eligible players are out-of-contract & option-declined players, => 24 years old, 5+ service years.  Free Agents announced Dec. 13.
Thur, Dec 14 Noon CTRe-Entry Process, Stage 1Conducted in reverse order of 2023 season finish. Eligible players => 22 years old, 1+ service year, & not eligible for Free Agency. BFA players are not included. Eligible players announced Dec. 13.
Tues, Dec 19
2 pm CT		2024 MLS SuperDraftThree rounds in reverse order of finish.
Thurs, Dec 21 Noon CTRe-Entry Process, Stage 2Re-Entry players who did not opt-out, were not selected in Stage 1, and remain unsigned. 
Eligible players announced Dec. 21.

