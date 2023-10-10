MLS calendar for ’23-’24 offseason

Major League Soccer has announced the full calendar of offseason roster-building events for the 2023-2024 offseason.
MLS Offseason Calendar 2023-24
All roster decisions will be publicized by the individual clubs or MLS.
|Date/Time
|Notes
|Wed, Nov 22
|Deadline to Submit Bona Fide Offers
|Deadline to submit all Bona Fide offers. Clubs in the Conference Semifinals are required to submit all Bona Fide offers on the day after their final match of the postseason.
|Fri, Dec 1
|Deadline to Exercise Options
|MLS clubs must submit to the MLS league office which players will have their options exercised and which players will not have their options exercised.
Lose Conf Final – Day after.
MLS Cup Teams – Dec 10.
|Dec 6 – 9
|MLS College Showcase
|The MLS College Showcase in Phoenix, Ariz. (Closed door event.)
|Mon, Dec 11
8 am CT
|Trade Window Opens
|Following a three-month roster freeze, MLS clubs may make trades with other MLS teams.
|Dec 12 (4 pm CT) – Dec 15 (4 pm CT)
|End-of-Year Waivers
|Reverse order of season finish. Eligible players who do not meet minimum requirements for Re-Entry Process or Free Agency. Eligible players announced Dec 12.
|Wed, Dec 13 Noon CT
|Free Agency Opens
|Free Agency eligible players are out-of-contract & option-declined players, => 24 years old, 5+ service years. Free Agents announced Dec. 13.
|Thur, Dec 14 Noon CT
|Re-Entry Process, Stage 1
|Conducted in reverse order of 2023 season finish. Eligible players => 22 years old, 1+ service year, & not eligible for Free Agency. BFA players are not included. Eligible players announced Dec. 13.
|Tues, Dec 19
2 pm CT
|2024 MLS SuperDraft
|Three rounds in reverse order of finish.
|Thurs, Dec 21 Noon CT
|Re-Entry Process, Stage 2
|Re-Entry players who did not opt-out, were not selected in Stage 1, and remain unsigned.
Eligible players announced Dec. 21.