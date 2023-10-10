MLS calendar for ’23-’24 offseason

Wed, Nov 22 Deadline to Submit Bona Fide Offers Deadline to submit all Bona Fide offers. Clubs in the Conference Semifinals are required to submit all Bona Fide offers on the day after their final match of the postseason.

Fri, Dec 1 Deadline to Exercise Options MLS clubs must submit to the MLS league office which players will have their options exercised and which players will not have their options exercised.



Lose Conf Final – Day after.

MLS Cup Teams – Dec 10.

Dec 6 – 9 MLS College Showcase The MLS College Showcase in Phoenix, Ariz. (Closed door event.)

Mon, Dec 11

8 am CT Trade Window Opens Following a three-month roster freeze, MLS clubs may make trades with other MLS teams.

Dec 12 (4 pm CT) – Dec 15 (4 pm CT) End-of-Year Waivers Reverse order of season finish. Eligible players who do not meet minimum requirements for Re-Entry Process or Free Agency. Eligible players announced Dec 12.

Wed, Dec 13 Noon CT Free Agency Opens Free Agency eligible players are out-of-contract & option-declined players, => 24 years old, 5+ service years. Free Agents announced Dec. 13.

Thur, Dec 14 Noon CT Re-Entry Process, Stage 1 Conducted in reverse order of 2023 season finish. Eligible players => 22 years old, 1+ service year, & not eligible for Free Agency. BFA players are not included. Eligible players announced Dec. 13.

Tues, Dec 19

2 pm CT 2024 MLS SuperDraft Three rounds in reverse order of finish.