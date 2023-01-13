Three DFW players selected in 2023 NWSL Draft

Three DFW players were taken in the 2023 NWSL Draft: Reyna Reyes, Messiah Bright, and Riley Mattingly Parker.

Reyna Reyes of the FC Dallas Academy and the University of Alabama was selected 5th overall by Portland Thorns FC. Reyes spent four seasons at the University of Alabama where she started 79 games, scored 15 goals, and added five assists. Reyes was a three-time All-SEC selection in 2019, 2021, and 2022.

Reyna has made four appearances for Mexico internationally.

Messiah Bright from Solar SC and TCU was selected in the second round, 21st overall by Orlando Pride. The prolific Bright capped off her five-year career at TCU as the all-time lead leader in goals scored (50) and points (118). She is also tied for fifth on the all-time assists list at TCU with 18. Bright is a five-time All-Big 12 Conference selection.

Riley Mattingly Parker of Solar SC and Alabama was selected in the 3rd round, 31st overall by Racing Louisville. Parker returned from a torn ACL to last season lead the NCAA with seven game-winning goals. She also ranked sixth in the nation in goals (17) and points (41) while setting a series of school records.

In case you didn't know already…



FC Dallas Girls Academy and WPSL Alumni @reynareyes0216 is off to @ThornsFC and we couldn't be more proud!#DTID 🤝 #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/ZlgHQl2LNC — FC Dallas Women (@FCDwomen) January 13, 2023