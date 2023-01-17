North Texas SC lands Yeicar Perlaza on loan from Atlético Nacional

North Texas SC has announced the signing of Yeicar Perlaza on loan from Atlético Nacional for the 2023 season. North Texas (aka FC Dallas) has an option to buy Perlaza at the end of the 2023 loan.



“Yeicar is a clear example of the young talent we want to bring in,” said North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny. “He can make an immediate impact for us as we start to solidify what will be a really strong roster for 2023.”



Perlaza, 19, joins North Texas SC following a season with Atlético Nacional U-21’s. He made 52 appearances for the U-21’s throughout 2022 where he registered seven goals and 15 assists.

Transaction

Name: Yeicar Alberto Perlaza Perea

Preferred Name: Yeicar Perlaza

Pronunciation: YAY-carr per-LAH-zah

Connect with Yeicar: Twitter | Instagram

Position: Defender

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 138 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 24, 2003 (19)

Birthplace: Quibdó, Colombia

Hometown: Quibdó, Colombia

Nationality: Colombian

Transaction: North Texas SC signs defender Yeicar Perlaza on loan from Atlético Nacional for the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season.