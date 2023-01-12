FC Midtjylland joins 2023 Dallas Cup Super Group

Dallas Cup has announced that Denmark’s FC Midtjylland will compete in the Gordon Jago Super Group at the 2023 Dallas Cup. FC Midtjylland will make their Dallas Cup debut in 2023.

No Danish side has ever won the Super Group and only one from Denmark has won a title across all age groups. In fact, since the tournament’s inception in 1980, just two Nordic clubs have claimed a Dallas Cup title – Aalborg BK (2013, U17) from Denmark and IF Brommapojkarna (2013, U19) from Sweden.

Midtjylland has built a reputation for finding and developing promising young talents and has a highly regarded youth academy, which is heavily driven by analytics and data-driven assessments. Midtjylland was the first Danish club to establish its own football academy, which now attracts talented players throughout Denmark and has a particular vested interest in developing players from South America and Africa.

Confirmed 2023 Dallas Cup Super Group Participants

FC Midtjylland

São Paulo

Arsenal FC

Botafogo

Tigres

CF Monterrey

Toronto FC

The 2023 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola will be played April 2 through April 9. The boys’ tournament component will once again be played concurrently with the Dallas Cup Girls’ Invitational presented by Mary Kay (Girls 15U-18/19U) which runs April 1 through April 7.

