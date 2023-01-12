North Texas SC taps Javier Cano for head coach

North Texas SC has announced Javier Cano Gallego as the third head coach in club history. Cano left Austin FC’s Academy to join NTXSC.

The 39-year-old Cano has more than 23 years of coaching experience that includes stints in Spain, Czech Republic, and USA.

“I’m excited about this opportunity to keep growing in the United States and with clubs like FC Dallas and North Texas SC,” North Texas SC Head Coach Javier Cano said. “I’m ready personally and professionally to take this next step in my career and embrace the challenge of being a head coach. We will look forward to competing, having the will to win, and developing our players throughout this year.”

In October 2018, Cano was named head coach of D.C. United’s U-15 Academy. During his first year at the club, he was also called up to be an assistant coach for Ben Olsen during the 2019 MLS season. Cano was promoted to head coach of the DC U19s in his second season with the club and remained part of Olsen’s staff until June 2020.

Austin FC hired Cano as its U-15 Academy head coach following his stint at D.C. United. He would later be promoted to the U-17 head coach role.

Cano has a master’s degree in Sports Science that he earned at Universitat de Valencia (FCD Coach Nico Estevez’s hometown). Cano also holds a UEFA Pro coaching license and an EFCL license. He speaks Spanish, English, Italian, and Czech and is a native of Utiel, Spain.

“Javier brings energy and experience on a global stage,” North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny said. “North Texas SC is such an important aspect of our entire organization. Javier is going to be a phenomenal asset to the club and help strengthen the alignment between the first team, second team, and Academy.”

3rd Degree’s Take

Looks like a good hire on paper. Quality resume. Exactly the kind of developmental coach we were expecting.

We don’t think you can undersell the Spain and Valencia connection. One of the biggest issues last year with North Texas and FC Dallas was the (clearly apparent to us) poor relationship between FCD’s Coach Nico Estevez and NTX’s Coach Pa-Modou Kah.

Javier Cano is announced as North Texas SC’s new coach. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

Head Coach Details

Full Name: Javier Cano Gallego

Preferred Name: Javier Cano

Pronunciation: Hah-VEE-air kah-no

Connect with Javier: Twitter | Instagram

Languages Spoken: Spanish, English, Italian, Czech

Javier Cano’s Coaching History

CD Utiel (youth) 2000-09

Levante UD Women’s 2009-10

Mislata UF (youth) 2009-10

Fundación Marcet 2010-11

Villareal CF (youth) 2011-17

SK Slavia Praha (U-21) 2017-18

D.C. United (youth and first team assistant) 2018-20

Austin FC (youth) 2020-22

North Texas SC Head Coach History

Eric Quill January 24, 2019 – December 22, 2021

Pa-Modou Kah January 21, 2022 – September 30, 2022

Javier Cano January 12, 2023