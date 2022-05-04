Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Thomas Roberts’ Austrian loan officially terminated

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Thomas Roberts’ Austrian loan officially terminated

Midfielder Thomas Roberts has had his loan to SK Austria Klagenfurt officially terminated as he rejoins FC Dallas. The 20-year-old mid from Arkansas played 11 matches with the Austrian Bundesliga team.

Roberts should slot into the squad as a backup for starter Paxton Pomykal in the central midfield.

Name: Thomas Roberts
Position: Midfielder
DOB: May 11, 2001 (20)
Birthplace: Little Rock, Arkansas
Hometown: Little Rock, Arkansas
Height: 6-0
Weight: 158 lbs.
Nationality: United States 
Transaction: FC Dallas and SK Austria Klagenfurt mutually agree to terminate loan for Homegrown midfielder Thomas Roberts. 

TR at AK
Thomas Roberts in action for Austria Klagenfurt at SC St. Veit., July 13, 2021.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.