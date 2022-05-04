Double fines imposed for Paes/Hernandez incident

Following the game-tying goal by Sporting KC this weekend against FC Dallas there was an incident in the celebration where contact was made by Sporting midfielder Felipe Hernandez with the head of FC Dallas keeper Maarten Paes. Two fines were issued by the MLS Disciplinary Committee have come from that incident, one to each player.

First, The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernandez in violation of the League’s policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 78th minute of Kansas City’s match against FC Dallas on April 30. Hernandez has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Second, The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 78th minute of Dallas’s match against the Sporting Kansas City on April 30. Paes has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.