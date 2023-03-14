The Original MLS Power Rankings for March 14, 2023

Every week gives us more data to work with, and this weekend was no exception. What is interesting about this week is there are some real surprises, ones that we look forward to following as the season progresses.

Just remember that we factor in whether a team is on the road or not, who their opponent is, and (obviously) how they play when making these determinations.

Top Shelf

1. Los Angeles FC (Previously 1).

Between the win in CCL and against the Revs, how can you argue otherwise? This team is rolling.

Quality

2. FC Cincinnati (5)

They are legitimately for real. This may be too high based on a home win and an overreaction to finally having success, but they showed their quality.

FC Cincinnati, you better believe it. (Courtesy FC Cincinnati)

3. Philadelphia Union (3)

It was not pretty, but they won at home. It was Chicago, but they won at home.

4. Inter Miami (2)

This is why we hesitate to overreact sometimes. It was only a 1-0 loss on the road, and NYCFC is not awful, but it is still a loss.

5. Nashville SC (4)

Beating Montreal seems to happen to everybody, but their quality is still there.

6. St. Louis City SC (10)

What do we have here? A red hot start from an expansion team where they twice came from behind to win, and have won twice on the road. Undefeated in three, Portland is their most recent victim.

Solid

7. Orlando City (6)

We are definitely not sold on D.C. yet, so for a team like the Lions to tie them – even away – isn’t the best of results.

8. Minnesota United (7)

A home tie to the Red Bulls, who had not scored in the 2023 campaign yet, may show that work remains for the Loons.

9. New York City FC (12)

A home win over a red-hot Miami side will give the team confidence that they still have what it takes.

Good

10. Seattle Sounders (9)

They may be on their way back, but Cincinnati showed that they aren’t all the way back yet.

11. Austin FC (13)

A win on the road, even against RSL, is significant. And their loss to St. Louis doesn’t look as bad in retrospect.

12. New England Revolution (8)

Turns out their two good results were against poor teams. LAFC showed them they have work to do. Also, injuries are not helping.

13. FC Dallas (11)

Fall back a little though not a lot of fault of their own, but tying Vancouver on the road is not what they wanted.

Sebastien Ibeagha celebrates his goal with FCD Captain Paul Arriola. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

14. New York Red Bulls (16)

They finally scored, and got a tie on the road to boot. Minnesota has some issues, so this may not be a result worth breaking out the champagne over, but a road point is valuable.

15. San Jose Earthquakes (15)

It’s hard to put too much stock in a 1-0 home win over a bad Rapids side, but don’t knock it either.

Middling

16. Atlanta United (21)

Is this the real Atlanta? Or is Charlotte that bad? Probably both, but after two tough outings, the Georgia club put it all together.

17. Columbus Crew (17)

Really don’t know what to do here, as we do not rate Toronto, so a road tie is okay we guess?

18. Real Salt Lake (14)

We may have put too much emphasis on their road win to start the season. A 2-1 loss to Austin at home means they move down.

19. LA Galaxy (19)

A road tie against a peer like Sporting KC means they maintain their spot.

20. Portland Timbers (18)

Scored first at home, lost to an expansion team? Yikes. And where is that big signing? Yeah, this is why we don’t put a lot of stock in Big Offseason Moves.

21. CF Montreal (20)

So losing a great coach is not a good idea, is that what you’re saying? Not a good start to the season, even if it was on the road at Nashville.

22. Sporting Kansas City (22)

Getting their defense settled is great and all, but the Galaxy gave up three to Dallas and SKC couldn’t come close to that.

Not Good

23. D.C. United (25)

Beating Toronto to start the year felt good, but the results since then have reinforced our perception that they are not good. Orlando is good enough that there is not a lot of shame in being tied at home, but the Rooney Renaissance isn’t a thing yet.

24. Toronto FC (26)

We don’t see where the success is going to come from this side. The Crew are good enough that a 1-1 home tie isn’t terrible, but it’s not something to build on.

25. Vancouver Whitecaps (27)

Not losing is a start. A 1-1 tie against Dallas, where Dallas scored both goals, means lots of work remains.

26. Charlotte FC (23)

We have concerns. Losing 3-0 to Atlanta is not what the Crown wants.

27. Colorado Rapids (24)

Their lack of a cohesive, MLS starting quality lineup is becoming more and more of a problem. Losing on the road to San Jose doesn’t mean their season is over, but lots of work is ahead of them.

28. Chicago Fire (28)

Ezra Hendrickson has his hands full. Losing at Philadelphia doesn’t help.

29. Houston Dynamo (29)

They did not play, but what justifies moving them up?

HH. (Courtesy Houston Dynamo)