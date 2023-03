Antonio Carrera called into US U20s for camp and friendlies

The US U20 Men’s National Team will face off against France, England, and Serbia U-21 in its final training camp before this summer’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia. FCD’s Homegrown keeper was named to the squad by Head Coach Mikey Varas.

Also with an FCD connection is FCD Academy product Jonathan Gomez.

USA SCHEDULE – MARCH TRAINING CAMP

Wednesday, March 22 – U-20 MYNT vs. France U-20 – 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, March 24 – U-20 MYNT vs. England U-20 – 11 a.m. ET

Tuesday, March 28 – U-20 MYNT vs. Serbia U-21 – 9 a.m. ET

England and France are also qualified for the FIFA U-20 World Cup. England won the UEFA U-19 Championship last summer, while France reached the semifinals.

U20 ROSTER BY POSITION

GOALKEEPERS (2): Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/ENG; Addison, Illinois)

DEFENDERS (7): Brandan Craig (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Mauricio Cuevas (Club Brugge/BEL; Los Angeles, Calif.), Marcus Ferkranus (Los Angeles Galaxy; Santa Clarita, Calif.), Jonathan Gomez (Real Sociedad/ESP; Keller, Texas), Michael Halliday (Orlando City SC; Apopka, Fla.), Thomas Williams (Orlando City SC; Titusville, Fla.), Joshua Wynder (Louisville City FC; Louisville, Ken.)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Alejandro Alvarado Jr. (Vizela/POR; Los Angeles, Calif.), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Middle Village, N.Y.), Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split/CRO; Stillwater, Oklahoma), Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC; Anchorage, Alaska), Owen Wolff (Austin FC; Austin, Texas)

FORWARDS (5): Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Medford, N.J.), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; Sunnyvale, Calif.), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; South Riding, Va.), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Darren Yapi (Colorado Rapids; Denver, Colo.)