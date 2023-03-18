Nolan Norris called into US U19 March camp

FC Dallas Homegrown defender Nolan Norris has been called into the US U19 National Team by Head Coach Marko Mitrović for games on March 24th and 27th in Buenos Aires against Argentina and Racing Club de Avellaneda.

In previous call-ups, Norris has mostly played left back and it will be interesting to see with his conversion to center back at FC Dallas ahead of schedule which of the two sports Norris plays more.

USA SCHEDULE – MARCH TRAINING CAMP

Friday, March 24 – U-19 MYNT vs. Argentina – 9:30 a.m. ET

Monday, March 27 – U-19 MYNT vs. Racing Club de Avellaneda – 9 a.m. ET

U19 ROSTER BY POSITION

GOALKEEPERS (2): Gavin Beavers (Real Salt Lake; Las Vegas, Nev.), Charles DeMarco (BW Gottschee; New York, N.Y.)

DEFENDERS (7): Reed Baker-Whiting (Seattle Sounders FC; Seattle, Wash.), Tyler Bindon (Los Angeles FC; Redondo Beach, Calif.), Alexander Freeman (Orlando City SC; Plantation, Fla.), Drew Murray (Oakland Roots; San Jose, Calif.), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Celina, Texas), Walter Portales (Club America/MEX; Los Angeles, Calif.), Fritz Volmar (St. Louis CITY SC; St. Louis, Mo.)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Favian Loyola (Orlando City SC; Orlando, Fla.), Bryan Moyado (Los Angeles FC; La Puente, Calif.), Sergio Oregel Jr. (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Miguel Perez (St. Louis CITY SC; St. Louis, Mo.), Paulo Rudisill (LA Galaxy; Irvine, Calif.), Marcel Ruszel (Torino/ITA; Barrington, IL)

FORWARDS (5): Zach Booth (Leicester City/ENG; Eden, Utah), Kristian Fletcher (DC United; Bethesda, Md.), Rodrigo Neri (Atletico Madrid/ESP; Madrid, Spain), Korede Osundina (Orange County SC; Redmond, Wash.), Marcos Zambrano (Benfica/POR; Gladwyne, Pa.)