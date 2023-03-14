Categories MLS Next Pro, North Texas SC

North Texas SC 2023 schedule announced

MLS Next Pro has announced the league’s 2023 schedule and rule changes. North Texas SC kicks off the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro regular season on Sunday, March 26 against LAFC2 at 7 pm CT at Titan Stadium in Cal State Fullerton. 

Each club will play 28 intraconference matches over 27 weeks. North Texas will face each conference opponent twice (home and away) plus a third match against 2 teams (Houston Dynamo 2 and Colorado Rapids 2).

All matches will be streamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Returning Rules

  • No Ties: Winning on PKs awards an extra point above the single point for the tie.
  • Off-field Treatment: a player down for more than 15 seconds has to go off the field for three minutes.
  • Red Card Suspension: if a player receives a red card, he will serve a 1-game suspension against that same opponent.

New Rule: Timed Substitutions

Players are allowed a maximum of 10 seconds to leave the field when he is substituted off. If the player does not leave the field of play within 10 seconds, the offending team plays a man down for one minute.

NORTH TEXAS SC 2023 SCHEDULE

DateOpponentVenueTime (CT)
Sunday, March 26LAFC 2Cal State Fullerton7 PM
Sunday, April 2LA Galaxy IIDHSP Track & Field Stadium7 PM
Sunday, April 9Whitecaps FC 2Choctaw Stadium7:30 PM
Wednesday, April 12Austin FC IIParmer Field7 PM
Sunday, April 16MNUFC 2Choctaw Stadium7:30 PM
Friday, April 21Real MonarchsChoctaw Stadium7:30 PM
Sunday, April 30Colorado Rapids 2TBD5 PM
Sunday, May 7St Louis CITY 2Choctaw Stadium7:30 PM
Friday, May 12Earthquakes IIPayPal Park9 PM
Sunday, May 21Houston Dynamo 2Choctaw Stadium7:30 PM
Thursday, May 25Colorado Rapids 2Choctaw Stadium7:30 PM
Sunday, May 28St Louis CITY2CITYPARK5 PM
Sunday, June 4LA Galaxy IIChoctaw Stadium7:30 PM
Saturday, June 10Timbers 2Providence Park7 PM
Bye Round   
Friday, June 16Earthquakes IIChoctaw Stadium7:30 PM
Sunday, June 25Sporting KC IIRock Chalk Park6 PM
Sunday, July 2LAFC 2Choctaw Stadium7:30 PM
Sunday, July 9Tacoma DefianceStarfire Stadium10 PM
Sunday, July 16Houston Dynamo 2AVEVA Stadium6 PM
Saturday, July 22Sporting KC IIChoctaw Stadium7:30 PM
Saturday, July 29Timbers 2Choctaw Stadium7:30 PM
Saturday, Aug 5MNUFC 2National Sports Center7 PM
Saturday, Aug 12Real MonarchsZions Bank Stadium9:30 PM
Saturday, Aug 19Tacoma DefianceChoctaw Stadium7:30 PM
Friday, Aug 25Whitecaps FC 2Swangard Stadium9 PM
Sunday, Sept 3Colorado Rapids 2Choctaw Stadium8:30 PM
Bye Round   
Sunday, Sept 17Houston Dynamo 2AVEVA Stadium5:30 PM
Sunday, Sept 24Austin FC IIChoctaw Stadium4 PM

Conference Alignment

The Western Conference has 14 teams who play in the Pacific and Frontier Divisions. The 3-team Easter Conference is divided between the Central and Northeast Divisions.

PacificFrontierCentralNortheast
Whitecaps FC 2Colorado Rapids 2Chicago Fire IINew England Revolution II
Tacoma DefianceSporting KC IIColumbus Crew 2NYCFC II
Timbers2Houston Dynamo 2FC Cincinnati 2Philadelphia Union II
Earthquakes IINorth Texas SCOrlando City BTFC II
Real MonarchsMNUFC2Inter Miami IINew York Red Bulls II
LA Galaxy IISt Louis CITY2Atlanta United 2Crown Legacy FC
LAFC2Austin FC IIHuntsville City FC 

The Eastern Conference will add Atlanta United 2 and Huntsville City FC to the Central Division and New York Red Bulls II and Crown Legacy FC to the Northeast Division. 

In the Western Conference, LA Galaxy II and LAFC2 will both join the Pacific Division while Austin FC II joins the Frontier Division. 

New Playoff Format

  • 7 teams make the playoff from each conference: the two division champions and the next best 5 clubs in the conference.
  • Three rounds (Begining Sept 29) + MLS Next Cup
  • #1 seed in each conference has a bye.
  • The higher seeds pick their opponent in each round.

