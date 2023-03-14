North Texas SC buys 2 international slots from San Jose

North Texas SC announced the acquisition of two international roster spots from San Jose Earthquakes II for an undisclosed fee.

With the acquisition, North Texas SC now has nine international spots for the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season. Following the conclusion of the season, the two spots will be returned to Earthquakes II.

MLS Next Pro rosters are more fluid due to Academy players coming and going as well as players coming down from the MLS side and only have to be in compliance terms on game day rosters.