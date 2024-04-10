Texoma FC adds high-profile names to ownership group

In addition to their local ownership announcement on April 8th, Texoma FC has announced additional high-profile names to their ownership group.

These new additions consist of the founder of Athlon Family Office LLC, De Anna Guerreiro, the family of 4 time Super Bowl winner and 5 time Pro Bowler, Robert Gronkowski, & MLB All-Star pitcher and World Series Champion, Matt Barnes.

De Anna Guerreiro. (Courtesy Texoma FC)

De Anna Guerreiro founded Athlon, a financial management agency for professional athletes, in 2020.

“When Glenn Gronkowski called me about the Texoma FC opportunity, it didn’t take us long to know this club was the right fit for us to invest in and bring value to the Texoma region,” Guerreiro said. “We are honored and humbled to be part of an amazing team, working with founders Simon Keizer and Ben Watson, and to be able to bring in our partners – the Gronkowski family and Matt Barnes – alongside the West family.”

Gordie Gronkowski Jr., eldest of the Gronkowski family, enjoyed a brief career in professional baseball. Gordie now owns and operates his own fitness brand.

Chris Gronkowski spent 3 years bouncing around in the NFL. During those 3 years, he was rostered by the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, and the Denver Broncos. After his NFL career, Chris Gronkowski went on to create the company Ice Shaker, which produces insulated water bottles.

Glenn Gronkowski, youngest of the Gronkowski siblings, played fullback at Kansas State before experiencing a brief NFL career.

The Gronkowskis. (Courtesy Texoma FC)

Matt Barnes currently pitches for the Washington Nationals. Barnes spent 2014-2022 with the Boston Red Sox and 2023 with the Miami Marlins. His career achievements include a World Series trophy and an All-Star appearance.

Guerreiro is optimistic about the future of soccer in North America, “We are living in a sports revolution that is catching fire across the U.S., and we are part of this great movement, which is exciting beyond words.”

“We love the vision of Texoma, and we see a perfect place for our future stadium, hotel, sports facility, entertainment, and retail district for families to come together every day.”

Texoma FC is set to kick off in USL-League One for the 2025 season.

Matt Barnes. (Courtesy Texoma FC)