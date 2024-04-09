FC Dallas Academy spring UPSL schedule

FC Dallas is once again placing an Academy side in the upcoming UPSL season. The interesting question is, what kind of team will this be?

A U19 team will be made of players graduating high school in approximately May. A U17 team might be a better option as they will become the next U19 team this fall.

Or perhaps the rumored – by which I mean some clubs have already told their parents it’s happening – switch to a U18 and U16 emphasis in the Academy comes into play and FCD fields a U18 team here (Which would basically be the current U17 team)?

It could be fun.

FCD’s Spring 2024 UPSL Schedule

All games, both “home” and “away” will be played at Dr Pink Stadium. All times are central.

Date Opponenet Time April 16 vs Foro SC 6 pm April 20 at Tenfifteen FC Noon May 18 vs Dallas Deportivo FC Noon May 23 vs Sporting NTX 6 pm May 29 at Texas Spurs 5:30 pm June 1 at Racing Dallas FC Noon June 2 vs DFW Falcons 3 pm June 4 vs Coppell FC 5:30 pm June 8 at Villarreal North Texas 3 pm June 9 at Foro SC Noon

It’s interesting that FCD is playing the best team, Foro SC, in the first and last games of the year.

You can see the gaps in the schedule for MLS Next events. The MLS Next Flex tourney is May 10-14 and the playoffs are June 15-23.