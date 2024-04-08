West Family joins Texoma FC local ownership group

Texoma FC has announced Legacy Soccer LLC will be the ownership group behind the club. Legacy Soccer LLC will be made up of Bobby West, Gabriel West, Jacob West, Simon Keizer, and Ben Watson.

Texoma FC local ownership group, Legacy Soccer LLC. (Courtesy Texoma FC)

The West family are successful business owners and natives of Denison, Texas, who have been heavily involved in the community since their arrival. They are also responsible for the founding of multiple successful local businesses including Twin Distributing and Prestige Marine & Performance LLC. After many years of business expenditures, the West family founded the real estate company West Legacy Holdings in 2018.

Texoma FC Co-Founder and President Ben Watson and Co-Founder and CEO Simon Keizer believe the ownership group aligns with both the club and the community.

“From the start, we have been passionate about finding an ownership group that was excited about not just a professional franchise,” Watson said, “but also about the community of Texoma and aligned with our purpose.”

“We couldn’t be prouder to welcome a family that is as deeply embedded into our community and passionate about changing lives through sport,” Keizer continued.

Bobby West is a Denison, Texas, native who began his business journey at the age of 19. Bobby is responsible for a successful car wash distribution business Twin Distributing that has serviced clientele in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana for years.

Gabriel West attended the School of Automotive Machinists to build marine engines and then founded a marine service business that operates on Lake Texoma.

Jacob West followed in his father’s footsteps and became a partner with his father in ownership of the family car wash business.

“For more than a century, our family has owned and operated businesses in Denison, Texas,” Jacob West said of joining Texoma FC ownership. “The chance to join a professional soccer team isn’t just about the present, it’s about creating a legacy that will endure for generations, uniting the community through sports.”

Texoma FC is expected to announce additional celebrity ownership on April 10th.

The West Family. (Courtesy Texoma FC)