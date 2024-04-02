Texas Outlaws fined by MASL for altercations involving GM Brand Namdar and Coach Tatu

The MASL (Major Arena Soccer League) has announced undisclosed fines for the Texas Outlaws and their head coach for incidents involving Coach Tatu and GM Brad Namdar during and after the club’s game with the Dallas Sidekicks on March 24, 2024. The ruling was made upon review of video evidence.

Here is the full MASL statement.

Following the game on Sunday, March 24th vs the Dallas Sidekicks the league received reports and video evidence of altercations involving both the Head Coach and General Manager of the Outlaws. As a result of the conduct and review of the Commissioner’s office, the following penalties have been issued. Brad Namdar – The Outlaws organization has been issued an undisclosed fine for Mr. Namdar’s actions approaching the penalty box during the game and engaging in inappropriate and unprofessional verbal conduct with players from the opposing team. Antonio “Tatu” Pecorari – The Head Coach and Outlaws organization has been issued an undisclosed fine for conduct unbecoming of a head coach and detrimental to the Outlaws and the MASL. Immediately following the game Mr. Pecorari approached Sidekicks game day staff and engaged in offensive, insulting, obscene and abusive language directed at young game day staff members. In addition, with light force Mr. Pecorari physically put his hands on the staff members. – MASL