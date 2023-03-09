Source: Collin Smith on loan to Birmingham Legion

According to a well-placed source familiar with the details, FC Dallas has loaned Collin Smith to Birmingham Legion for 2023. No firm details are known at this time but it’s probably a good bet that FC Dallas will maintain a right of recall on the Smith loan as they usually do with all USL-C loans.

The Legion is coached by ex-Dallas Burn and Chicago Fire defender Tom Soehn and run by President and General Manager Jay Heaps. They also have former FC Dallas Academy player Matthew Corcoran on their roster.

27-year-old Jake Rufe is the only other right back currently on the Birmingham roster so there be an opportunity for Smith. Rufe has played 41 games for the Legion since 2020. Rufe played in USL-2 and NISA prior to USL-C.

Barcelona SC defender slide tackles Collin Smith in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)