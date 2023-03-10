Fulham FC joins 2023 Dallas Cup Super Group 

The Dallas Cup has announced that former Super Group champion, Fulham FC, will compete in the Gordon Jago Super Group at the 2023 Dallas Cup. Barça Residency Academy, based out of Arizona, will also compete in the elite 19 & Under bracket.

Unfortunately, the addition of Fulham and Barça comes as two teams have had to withdraw from the competition. Arsenal FC was forced to bow out due to a scheduling conflict with their upcoming FA Youth Cup match. Toronto FC has also withdrawn from the Dallas Cup.

London’s oldest professional football club, Fulham won the 2013 title. They also reached the 2016 Gordon Jago Super Group final, only to fall short against Everton FC.



Barça Residency Academy will join the 2023 Gordon Jago Super Group replacing Toronto FC. Based out of Casa Grande, Arizona, Barça Academy is a founding member of the MLS Next

Confirmed 2023 Dallas Cup Super Group Participants

Fulham FC

Barça Residency Academy

FC Dallas

L.D. Alajuelense

Real Madrid

FC Midtjylland

São Paulo

Botafogo

Tigres

CF Monterrey

In total, 12 elite teams hailing from top pro clubs and national federations around the world will vie for the iconic Super Group “Boot & Ball” trophy. Two more teams remain to be named.

The 2023 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola will be played April 2 through April 9. The boys’ tournament component will once again be played concurrently with the Dallas Cup Girls’ Invitational presented by Mary Kay (Girls 15U-18/19U) which runs April 1 through April 7.