North Texas SC Signs Tomas Pondeca

North Texas SC has announced the signing of open trialist Tomas Pondeca for the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season with an option for the 2024 season.
The 21-year-old (edit corrected birthday) Pondeca played for the USMNT in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania. In the 2021 CONCACAF Futsal Championship, Pondeca won the Young Player Award.
“Tomas attended our 2023 Open Tryouts and stood out as a really interesting player,” said North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny. “He scored in two out of our three preseason matches. He has continued to show his ability in training since getting invited to our preseason camp as a trialist.”
Pondeca attended Marcus High School and played for the varsity program between 2016-20.
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Full Name: Tomas Pondeca
Pronunciation: toh-mass pon-DEH-cah
Position: Midfielder
Date of Birth: October 10, 2001 (21)
Birthplace: Tucson, Arizona
Hometown: Flower Mound, Texas
Nationality: American
Height: 5’19”
Weight: 170 lbs.
Last Club: Paris Acasa
