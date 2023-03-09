Leagues Cup dates for FC Dallas

MLS dropped the League Cup schedule today including the dates for FC Dallas’ South 4 Group.
FC Dallas will face Charlotte FC on Friday, July 21, and Necaxa on Tuesday, July 25 at Toyota Stadium. Charlotte and Necaxa face off on July 29.
South 4 Group Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|July 21
|FC Dallas vs Charlotte FC
|Toyota Stadium
|July 25
|FC Dallas vs Necaxa
|Toyota Stadium
|July 29
|Charlotte FC vs Necaxa
|Bank of America Stadium
Knockout Round
Knockout Round Venues
The pool of regional venues for matches between two LIGA MX clubs during the knockout round are as follows:
- West: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, CA), Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, CA), America First Field (Salt Lake City, UT), PayPal Park (San Jose, CA)
- Central: SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, IL), Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX), DICK’S Sporting Goods Park (Commerce City, CO), Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, TX)
- South: Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX), Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX), Exploria Stadium (Orlando, FL)
- East: Red Bull Arena (Harrison, NJ), Subaru Park (Chester, PA), Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)
Key Dates
- Group stage: July 21 – July 31
- Round of 32: August 2 – August 4
- Round of 16: August 6 – August 8
- Quarterfinals: August 11 – August 12
- Semifinals: August 15
- Third Place: August 19
- Final: August 19