Leagues Cup dates for FC Dallas

MLS dropped the League Cup schedule today including the dates for FC Dallas’ South 4 Group.

FC Dallas will face Charlotte FC on Friday, July 21, and Necaxa on Tuesday, July 25 at Toyota Stadium. Charlotte and Necaxa face off on July 29.

South 4 Group Schedule

DateMatchVenue
July 21FC Dallas vs Charlotte FCToyota Stadium
July 25FC Dallas vs NecaxaToyota Stadium
July 29Charlotte FC vs NecaxaBank of America Stadium

Knockout Round

FC Dallas in Leagues Cup 2023.
Knockout Round Venues

The pool of regional venues for matches between two LIGA MX clubs during the knockout round are as follows:

  • West: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, CA), Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, CA), America First Field (Salt Lake City, UT), PayPal Park (San Jose, CA)
  • Central: SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, IL), Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX), DICK’S Sporting Goods Park (Commerce City, CO), Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, TX)
  •  South: Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX), Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX), Exploria Stadium (Orlando, FL)
  •  East: Red Bull Arena (Harrison, NJ), Subaru Park (Chester, PA), Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)
Leagues Cup 2023 knockout round.
Key Dates

  • Group stage: July 21 – July 31
  • Round of 32: August 2 – August 4
  • Round of 16: August 6 – August 8
  • Quarterfinals: August 11 – August 12
  • Semifinals: August 15
  • Third Place: August 19
  • Final: August 19

