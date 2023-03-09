Leagues Cup dates for FC Dallas

MLS dropped the League Cup schedule today including the dates for FC Dallas’ South 4 Group.

FC Dallas will face Charlotte FC on Friday, July 21, and Necaxa on Tuesday, July 25 at Toyota Stadium. Charlotte and Necaxa face off on July 29.

South 4 Group Schedule

Date Match Venue July 21 FC Dallas vs Charlotte FC Toyota Stadium July 25 FC Dallas vs Necaxa Toyota Stadium July 29 Charlotte FC vs Necaxa Bank of America Stadium

Knockout Round

Knockout Round Venues

The pool of regional venues for matches between two LIGA MX clubs during the knockout round are as follows:

West : BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, CA), Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, CA), America First Field (Salt Lake City, UT), PayPal Park (San Jose, CA)

: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, CA), Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, CA), America First Field (Salt Lake City, UT), PayPal Park (San Jose, CA) Central : SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, IL), Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX), DICK’S Sporting Goods Park (Commerce City, CO), Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, TX)

: SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, IL), Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX), DICK’S Sporting Goods Park (Commerce City, CO), Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, TX) South : Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX), Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX), Exploria Stadium (Orlando, FL)

: Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX), Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX), Exploria Stadium (Orlando, FL) East: Red Bull Arena (Harrison, NJ), Subaru Park (Chester, PA), Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Key Dates

Group stage: July 21 – July 31

Round of 32: August 2 – August 4

Round of 16: August 6 – August 8

Quarterfinals: August 11 – August 12

Semifinals: August 15

Third Place: August 19

Final: August 19