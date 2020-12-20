Categories Denton Diablos, Diablos Estudiantes, Fort Worth Vaqueros, Irving FC

Roja Invierno Roundup – Matchday Five

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Roja Invierno Roundup – Matchday Five

Matchday Five of the Roja Invierno League is in the books so here’s your round-up of the action.

Denton Diablos vs Irving FC

Denton Diablos4
Irving FC0
FINAL

Charlie Booth, Harris Partain, and Tony Perez scored three of the four goals for Denton.

Pics by Christian Oseguera, Denton Diablos.

Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Estudiantes

Fort Worth Vaqueros0
Denton Estudiantes1
FINAL

Nick Taylor with the goal for Estudiantes.

Inocentes FC vs FC Harrington

Inocentes FC2
FC Harrington2

Sebastian Mendez and Paul Gorish scored for FC Harrington.

Foro 360 PRO vs Premier Legends

Foro 360 Pro4
Premier Legends2
FINAL

Jaden Servania and Eric Romero – both former FC Dallas Academy players – scored for Premier Legends.

Standings After Matchday Five

POSTEAMPTSGFGAGD
1Denton Estudiantes1316511
2Denton Diablos10963
3FC Harrington8642
4Inocentes FC8981
5Foro 360 Pro712120
6Fort Worth Vaqueros535-2
7Irving FC229-7
8Premier Legends1614-8

Matchday Six – Saturday, December 26th

MatchupTimeLocation
Inocentes FC vs Denton Estudiantes *2 pmTexas Wesleyan University Martin Field
Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Denton Diablos *4 pmTexas Wesleyan University Martin Field
Irving FC vs Premier Legends *6 pmForo Sports Club
Foro 360 PRO vs FC Harrington *8 pmForo Sports Club

* Double Headers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *