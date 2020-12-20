Roja Invierno Roundup – Matchday Five

Matchday Five of the Roja Invierno League is in the books so here’s your round-up of the action.

Denton Diablos vs Irving FC

Denton Diablos 4 Irving FC 0 FINAL

Charlie Booth, Harris Partain, and Tony Perez scored three of the four goals for Denton.

The goal scorers ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/XjgeTeVW2e — Denton Diablos FC (@DentonDiablos) December 19, 2020 Pics by Christian Oseguera, Denton Diablos.

Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Estudiantes

Fort Worth Vaqueros 0 Denton Estudiantes 1 FINAL

Nick Taylor with the goal for Estudiantes.

And late in the 2nd flhalf Estudiantes open the scoring with a penalty kick by @NickkTaylorrrr



1-0 Estudiantes over @FtWorthVaqueros pic.twitter.com/Ozd3GG2f0P — Denton Diablos FC (@DentonDiablos) December 19, 2020

Inocentes FC vs FC Harrington

Inocentes FC 2 FC Harrington 2

Sebastian Mendez and Paul Gorish scored for FC Harrington.

Tough 2-2 draw in Fort Worth 🆚 Inocentes. Team looks to finish strong and clinch a playoff spot!



⚽️ Sebastian Mendez 🅰️ Carlos Macias Jr

⚽️ Paul Gorish 🅰️ Stephen Gonzales #WeAreFCH🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/JfRcOzTIWq — FC Harrington (@FC_Harrington) December 20, 2020

Foro 360 PRO vs Premier Legends

Foro 360 Pro 4 Premier Legends 2 FINAL

Jaden Servania and Eric Romero – both former FC Dallas Academy players – scored for Premier Legends.

Foro Pro360 vs Premier Legends. The Roja League. 🔥⚽️ pic.twitter.com/NgCjUSyisr — 01 Premier Legends ⚽️ (@01_premier) December 20, 2020

Standings After Matchday Five

POS TEAM PTS GF GA GD 1 Denton Estudiantes 13 16 5 11 2 Denton Diablos 10 9 6 3 3 FC Harrington 8 6 4 2 4 Inocentes FC 8 9 8 1 5 Foro 360 Pro 7 12 12 0 6 Fort Worth Vaqueros 5 3 5 -2 7 Irving FC 2 2 9 -7 8 Premier Legends 1 6 14 -8

Matchday Six – Saturday, December 26th

Matchup Time Location Inocentes FC vs Denton Estudiantes * 2 pm Texas Wesleyan University Martin Field Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Denton Diablos * 4 pm Texas Wesleyan University Martin Field Irving FC vs Premier Legends * 6 pm Foro Sports Club Foro 360 PRO vs FC Harrington * 8 pm Foro Sports Club

* Double Headers