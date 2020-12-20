Roja Invierno Roundup – Matchday Five

Matchday Five of the Roja Invierno League is in the books so here’s your round-up of the action.
Denton Diablos vs Irving FC
|Denton Diablos
|4
|Irving FC
|0
Charlie Booth, Harris Partain, and Tony Perez scored three of the four goals for Denton.
Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Estudiantes
|Fort Worth Vaqueros
|0
|Denton Estudiantes
|1
Nick Taylor with the goal for Estudiantes.
Inocentes FC vs FC Harrington
|Inocentes FC
|2
|FC Harrington
|2
Sebastian Mendez and Paul Gorish scored for FC Harrington.
Foro 360 PRO vs Premier Legends
|Foro 360 Pro
|4
|Premier Legends
|2
Jaden Servania and Eric Romero – both former FC Dallas Academy players – scored for Premier Legends.
Standings After Matchday Five
|POS
|TEAM
|PTS
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Denton Estudiantes
|13
|16
|5
|11
|2
|Denton Diablos
|10
|9
|6
|3
|3
|FC Harrington
|8
|6
|4
|2
|4
|Inocentes FC
|8
|9
|8
|1
|5
|Foro 360 Pro
|7
|12
|12
|0
|6
|Fort Worth Vaqueros
|5
|3
|5
|-2
|7
|Irving FC
|2
|2
|9
|-7
|8
|Premier Legends
|1
|6
|14
|-8
Matchday Six – Saturday, December 26th
|Matchup
|Time
|Location
|Inocentes FC vs Denton Estudiantes *
|2 pm
|Texas Wesleyan University Martin Field
|Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Denton Diablos *
|4 pm
|Texas Wesleyan University Martin Field
|Irving FC vs Premier Legends *
|6 pm
|Foro Sports Club
|Foro 360 PRO vs FC Harrington *
|8 pm
|Foro Sports Club
* Double Headers