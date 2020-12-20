Categories Denton Diablos, Diablos Estudiantes, Fort Worth Vaqueros, Irving FC

Match Photos: Roja League Denton Double-Header

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Match Photos: Roja League Denton Double-Header

As part of the Roja Invierno Matchday Five on Saturday, there was an NPSL double-header featuring the two Denton clubs – Diablos and Estudiantes – against Irving FC and Fort Worth Vaqueros. Christian Oseguera was there at Fort Worth Gateway Park to capture the action. Enjoy.

Danny Evans of Denton Estudiantes on the ball, December 19, 2020. (Christian Oseguera, Denton Diablos)
Tony Perez of the Denton Diablos surveys the field, December 19, 2020. (Christian Oseguera, Denton Diablos)
Julian Barajas of Estudiantes drives upfield, December 19, 2020. (Christian Oseguera, Denton Diablos)
Denton Diablo’s Adan Garcia takes a shot against Irving FC, December 19, 2020. (Christian Oseguera, Denton Diablos)
Harvey Castro attempts a cross against Fort Worth Vaqueros, December 19, 2020. (Christian Oseguera, Denton Diablos)
Ricardo Becerra of the Diablos battles an Irving FC defender, December 19, 2020. (Christian Oseguera, Denton Diablos)
Julian Barajas of Estudiantes tackles Markee Hobard of Fort Worth Vaqueros, December 19, 2020. (Christian Oseguera, Denton Diablos)
Hayden Partain of the Denton Diablos sets up #18 Levin Dyson of Irving FC, December 19, 2020. (Christian Oseguera, Denton Diablos)
Danny Evans of Denton Estudiantes takes on a Vaqueros defender, December 19, 2020. (Christian Oseguera, Denton Diablos)
Hayden Partain of the Denton Diablos charges past #18 Levin Dyson of Irving FC, December 19, 2020. (Christian Oseguera, Denton Diablos)

