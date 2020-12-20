Match Photos: Roja League Denton Double-Header

It's the MLS silly season, so your 3rd Degree the Podcast hosts - Peter Welpton, Dan Crooke, and Buzz Carrick - have lots to talk about. It's the latest on the battle for Bryan - including a Huntsmen Dump by Buzz - and a dive into the Fafa Picault trade. Your trio has the answers…

