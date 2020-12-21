FCD re-signs Bressan and Phelipe

FC Dallas has announced the re-signing of defender Bressan to a new contract and goalkeeper Phelipe to a new loan.
According to FCD, Bressan signed a one-year contract with club options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons and goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro returns to FC Dallas on loan from Grêmio through the end of the 2021 season.
The Phelipe loan has an option to buy at the end of 2021. Phelipe posted an picture of himself signing his new loan on Instagram last week.
Full Name: Matheus Simonete Bressanelli
Nickname: Bressan
Connect with Bressan: Twitter | Instagram
Position: Defender
DOB: January 15, 1993 (27)
Hometown: Caxias do Sul, Brazil
Height: 6-0
Weight: 174
Transaction: FC Dallas re-signs defender Bressan to a one-year contract with club options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Full Name: Phelipe Megiolaro Alves
Pronunciation: feh-LEE-peh meh-GEE-o-lahro
Connect with Phelipe: Twitter | Instagram
Position: Goalkeeper
DOB: Feb. 8, 1999 (21)
Hometown: Campinas, Brazil
Height: 6-1
Weight: 181 lbs.
Nationality: Brazil
Transaction: FC Dallas signs goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro on loan from Grêmio through the 2021 season.
1 Comment
Confused…. so is Jara getting loaned out? Or is Acosta getting traded or loaned? Are we going to use our Garber bucks to trade for a International Player Roster Spot?