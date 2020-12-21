FCD re-signs Bressan and Phelipe

FC Dallas has announced the re-signing of defender Bressan to a new contract and goalkeeper Phelipe to a new loan.

According to FCD, Bressan signed a one-year contract with club options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons and goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro returns to FC Dallas on loan from Grêmio through the end of the 2021 season.

The Phelipe loan has an option to buy at the end of 2021. Phelipe posted an picture of himself signing his new loan on Instagram last week.

Phelipe re-signs with FC Dallas for 2021. (Courtesy Phelipe)

Full Name: Matheus Simonete Bressanelli

Nickname: Bressan

Connect with Bressan: Twitter | Instagram

Position: Defender

DOB: January 15, 1993 (27)

Hometown: Caxias do Sul, Brazil

Birthplace: Caxias do Sul, Brazil

Height: 6-0

Weight: 174

Transaction: FC Dallas re-signs defender Bressan to a one-year contract with club options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Full Name: Phelipe Megiolaro Alves

Pronunciation: feh-LEE-peh meh-GEE-o-lahro

Connect with Phelipe: Twitter | Instagram

Position: Goalkeeper

DOB: Feb. 8, 1999 (21)

Hometown: Campinas, Brazil

Birthplace: Campinas, Brazil

Height: 6-1

Weight: 181 lbs.

Nationality: Brazil

Transaction: FC Dallas signs goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro on loan from Grêmio through the 2021 season.

Bressan marks Gonzalo Higuain in the 2-1 comeback win over Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium, October 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

love this man pic.twitter.com/2pyVPO9BlN — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) December 21, 2020