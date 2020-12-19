Two clubs announce transfers with FC Dallas

FC Dallas has reportedly been busy in the transfer market with two clubs announcing players sold to FC Dallas on Saturday morning.

Jose Martinez

SD Eibar in Spain’s La Liga announced that the team had agreed to sell defender Jose Antonio Martinez Gil.

Martínez, traspasado al @FCDallas de la MLS

👉https://t.co/JUEMljGjHV



¡Gracias por todo @MartinezG8 y buena suerte!



Martinez MLSko FC Dallasen arituko da Eibarrekin fitxaketarako akordioa itxi eta gero

👉https://t.co/uqqijhUzef pic.twitter.com/DWtEYssYO6 — SD Eibar (@SDEibar) December 19, 2020

The 27-year-old started his career as a defensive midfielder, spending time with Sevilla’s second team before moving to Barcelona where he would transition to center back. Martinez featured exclusively for the Catalan giants’ B-team aside from playing alongside Messi and co in the International Champions Cup against Celtic and Leicester City.

Martinez moved on a free transfer to Eibar in the summer of 2018 but never made an appearance for La Liga’s now-long term surprise package, going immediately on loan to Granada in the Spanish second tier where he would win promotion and returning to make 20 appearances in La Liga as Granada qualified for the Europa League in the club’s first season back in the top flight.

Despite not featuring this season, Martinez has made the gameday roster for each of Eibar’s 13 games.

A left-footed center back, Martinez comes with the high level of passing you should expect of anyone who spent time in Barcelona’s system.

At Granada, Martinez received a reported salary of $290,000, although with 18 months left on the Spaniard’s contract, there may be a transfer fee that would command a Designated Player position if it can’t be bought down with Targeted Allocation Money.

Jader Obrian

Just 20 minutes later, an announcement came that FC Dallas had acquired yet another winger from Colombia. Jader Obrian has been linked with a move to Toyota Stadium.

#EquipoProfesional | Los goles del 'Soldado' se trasladan al @FCDallas 🤝.



Gracias por tu entrega, por hacer historia en nuestra #FamiliaDorada y por demostrar que somos #NidoDeGrandesSoñadores.



¡Esta siempre será tu casa! ✊#VamosÁguilas 🦅 pic.twitter.com/cA3hqi9YIm — Águilas Doradas (@AguilasDoradas) December 19, 2020

Obrian began his career at the now defunct Uniautonoma where he played alongside Michael Barrios in Barrios’ final season before moving to Frisco. Currently in his sixth season in the Colombian top flight, Obrian has spent the past two years with Rionegro Aguilas.

Although primarily a right winger, Obrian has played as an inverted left winger, with FC Dallas recently letting Santiago Mosquera, Fafa Picualt, and Francis Atuahene go.

The 25-year-old finished second top scorer in the Colombian league in 2020 with 13 goals, albeit five came from the penalty spot. 11 goals in 2019 with four PKs. (That’s 24 goals last two seasons with 9 from the PK spot, if you’re scoring at home, and 9 for 9 on PKs).