3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 90 is now available

It’s the MLS silly season, so your 3rd Degree the Podcast hosts – Peter Welpton, Dan Crooke, and Buzz Carrick – have lots to talk about. It’s the latest on the battle for Bryan – including a Huntsmen Dump by Buzz – and a dive into the Fafa Picault trade. Your trio has the answers to so many questions… Did Phelipe sign or not? Santi to Pachuca, really? Two attackers linked to FCD? What’s with these FCD team awards? And is there a plan at center back? And Willie Nelson!!

Youtube Version

Coming soon…