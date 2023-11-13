Richland wins 6th-straight NJCAA D3 National Championship and 12th overall

The Thunderducks of Dallas College Richland have done it again. The Ducks have won their 6th straight Division III NJCAA National Championship and 12th overall. Raul Herrera’s side continued their dominance on Sunday with a 4-0 win over Mohawk Valley.

Luis Vargas opened and closed the scoring for Richland in the 18th and 81st minutes. The middle two goals came from Felipe Escorcia in the 17th minute and Valerio Del Mastro in the 77th minute.

Richland won the D3 title every year from 2002-2007. Then again in 2016. Followed by a new run from 2018 through to today in 2023.

Richland College wins 6th straight NJCAA D3 title, 12th overall, November 12, 2023. (Courtesy NJCAA)