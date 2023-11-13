FC Dallas Academy finishes 2nd in their inaugural season of UPSL play

One of the moves the FC Dallas Academy made this fall to improve the amount of quality games for the Academy was to field a side in the UPSL Texas North Division. The UPSL FCD Academy was comprised of a core from the U19 team but did include U17s.

With the Fall season over, FC Dallas Academy finishes with a 7-1-1 record (22 points, 21 goals for, 10 goals against) in 2nd place behind Foro Soccer Club (23 points, 33 goals for, 3 goals against).

Foro is coached by former FC Dallas midfielder and current North Texas SC Assistant Coach Michel Garbini. Foro is also still alive in 2024 US Open Cup qualifying.

FCD lost 4-1 to Foro in their very first match of the season. The Frisco Kids were leading 1-0 but weren’t able to hold the experienced local Foro side on after a red card sending-off.

The FCD Academy will face 3rd place Tenfifteen – coached by former FCD defender Zach Loyd – in the Texas North playoff (who tied each other 1-1 a week ago). The winner will advance to face the winner between 1st place Foto and 4th place FC Dallas Dynamo.

According to the UPSL website, Jared Salazar led FCD in scoring with 7 goals.