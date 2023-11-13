Brookhaven wins 3rd straight NJCAA D3 National Championship, 5th overall

The powerhouse that is Richland College is followed close behind by another local dynasty, the ladies at Brookhaven. This weekend the Bears or Dallas College Brookhaven won their 3rd 3rd consecutive NJCAA D3 title with a 1-0 win over Delta College.

The shutout was the 11th of the season as the Bears finished undefeated at 23-1-0. Brookhaven is now the 2nd team in NJCAA Division III history to three-peat. The title was also the 5th for the Bears in program history, all coming in the last seven seasons.

Sayer Taylor scored the game’s only goal in the 32nd minute. Bear’s netminder Emma Graces made a season-high five saves.

Brookhaven’s five national titles are the most in NJCAA Division III history.

Brookhaven wins their 3rd straight NJCAA D3 title and 5th overall, Nov 12, 2023. (Courtesy Brookhaven College)