Pomykal called into USMNT Camp, Arriola out

Paxton Pomykal has been added to the US Men’s National Team as a replacement for Parul Arriola and Cristian Roldan who will miss the camp for injury. Arriola has withdrawn as a precaution after experiencing tightness in his right hamstring.

The camp is to prep for the upcoming Allstate Continental Clásico against Mexico on April 19 in Glendale, Arizona. Pomykal will join fellow Homegrown Jesús Ferreira in the team.



The Allstate Continental Clásico is an annual competition featuring the U.S. Men’s National Team hosting a top-tier opponent from North, Central, or South America. This is the first edition of the Allstate Continental Clásico and will kick off at 9 pm CT on HBO Max and Peacock.

Paxton Pomykal in action for the US U-20 MNT (MLS Communications)

Roster Update: Paxton Pomykal has been added to the #USMNT roster for the @allstate Continental Clásico » https://t.co/hGnlaaZ2YE



Paul Arriola and Cristian Roldan will miss the camp due to injury. pic.twitter.com/R0uakZqesZ — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) April 16, 2023