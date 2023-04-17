North Texas SC ends MNUFC 2’s undefeated run with a 2-1 comeback victory

North Texas SC bounced back from rough results to secure a 2-1 comeback win versus the previously undefeated Loons of MNUFC 2. Herbert Endeley and Theo Ferreira were instrumental in influencing the game from the right and left sides of the fields.

The Match

A very different North Texas Lineup than began the season, with newcomers Theo Ferreira (Brazillian winger with no relation to Jesus or Santi Ferreira) and on-loan Yeicar Perlaza started on the wings. Diego Hernandez got the nod in the engine room, his first start for the club.

Time to seize the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/emnD3ryP36 — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) April 16, 2023

North Texas had control early, with good opportunities finding their way to Mulato and Perlaza, but none challenged the keeper.

The visitors would take the lead after a recycled ball was floated into the far post and volleyed home by an unmarked Zaydan Bello for MNUFC2.

A half-hour in, North Texas had their first great chance, as a recycled ball is headed on by Santos and found the feet of Mulato unmarked, but a sprawling kick save denies him.

Theo Ferreira made his presence known in the latter parts of the second half, with quick chances in succession. His second was created after a brilliant first touch set him up one on one with the keeper.

A quiet MNUFC2 went into halftime still up a goal, as North Texas had their foot on the gas but had not yet found the back of the net.

Back underway 🔜 pic.twitter.com/4FNGs8xNB4 — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) April 17, 2023

FC Dallas Academy player Malachi Molina entered for Yeicar Perlaza after halftime, as Perlaza did well to get in behind but did not offer the end product desired. Molina was followed soon after by another FCD Academy player as Nayrobi Vargas entered his first North Texas match.

60′ GOAL North Texas! Theo Ferreira opened the MNUFC2 defense with some fancy footwork then finishes his chance with an inch-perfect shot slotted into the bottom left corner.

A first goal in NTSC colors for Theo 👏 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/CHvyguYQuH — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) April 17, 2023

MNUFC 2 was playing with more life in the game after the setback, with their first real attacks since their early lead.

81′ North Texas took the lead with less than 10 to play! Herbert Endeley finishes a well-made chance as a quick one-two pass sequence between Endeley and Jose Mulato sees North Texas take the late lead.

Mulato -> Endeley -> 2-1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8QiLGbBcu0 — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) April 17, 2023

A recycled ball found an MNUFC2 head at the back post and the back of the net, but the flag saves the home team from suffering a late equalizer.

As the full-time whistle blew, North Texas took all three points!

Post Game thoughts and quotes:

The game plan was very clear for the match, play long and in behind, and do not let MNUFC2 play downhill on the counterattack. In that, the team executed well, and some players earned yellows for stopping counterattacks, but all in all the MNUFC2 had very little going forward all match.

Head Coach Javier Cano often mentioned the game plan, “We had a game plan very clear,” and the only halftime changes that needed to be made were to modify the players in the positions.

The second-half addition of Vargas was instrumental in controlling large parts of the second half, with Coach Cano lauding his work rate in the post-game.

Vargas outlined his plans for his future North Texas games, saying “To keep contributing and whatever they need from me, to be there”

Mulato had a very dynamic game, often finding himself wide to get on the ball, with his assist coming from a half space on the right.

Endeley continued to improve as a right back, showing many positive signs on both ends of the field, including the game-winner.

“As long as I am on the field I feel like I can make an impact… those opportunities [in the box] don’t come often, scoring is always great”

Ferreira was impossible to miss throughout the match, with creating many shooting opportunities with very good close control and footwork, and deservedly earning the MOTM hat.

Theo, this is what we do around here!🤠 pic.twitter.com/ZRk9VqkFMZ — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) April 17, 2023

North Texas continue at home on Friday, April 21st as they take on Real Monarchs.