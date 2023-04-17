Match Photos – FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake (the reverse kit game)

FC Dallas, for some unknown reason, wore an all-white kit at home against Real Salt Lake – whose kit is quite similar to the FCD normal kit – confusing all the casuals watching. Here are some came pics by Matt Visinsky for you to, um, enjoy.

You can find more of Matt’s pics from this game here. He’s also on Instagram.

Geovane Jesus controls the ball against Real Salt Lake, April 15, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Paul Arriola cuts back across the defense against Real Salt Lake, April 15, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira tries for the loose ball against Real Salt Lake, April 15, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Jimenez has his eye on the ball against Real Salt Lake, April 15, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Marco Farfan and Jesus Ferreira celebrate against Real Salt Lake, April 15, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sebastian Lletget is very excited about the FCD opening goal against Real Salt Lake, April 15, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Geovane Jesus gets hit from behind against Real Salt Lake, April 15, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Paxton Pomykal against Real Salt Lake, April 15, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jost Martinez against Real Salt Lake, April 15, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Bernard Kamungo moves upfield against Real Salt Lake, April 15, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)