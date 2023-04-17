Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Match Photos – FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake (the reverse kit game)

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Match Photos – FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake (the reverse kit game)

FC Dallas, for some unknown reason, wore an all-white kit at home against Real Salt Lake – whose kit is quite similar to the FCD normal kit – confusing all the casuals watching. Here are some came pics by Matt Visinsky for you to, um, enjoy.

You can find more of Matt’s pics from this game hereHe’s also on Instagram.

FC Dallas v RSL 4-15-23 481 Geovane
Geovane Jesus controls the ball against Real Salt Lake, April 15, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FC Dallas v RSL 4-15-23 500 Arriola
Paul Arriola cuts back across the defense against Real Salt Lake, April 15, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FC Dallas v RSL 4-15-23 503 Ferreira
Jesus Ferreira tries for the loose ball against Real Salt Lake, April 15, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FC Dallas v RSL 4-15-23 578 Jiminez
Jesus Jimenez has his eye on the ball against Real Salt Lake, April 15, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FC Dallas v RSL 4-15-23 817 Celebrate
Marco Farfan and Jesus Ferreira celebrate against Real Salt Lake, April 15, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FC Dallas v RSL 4-15-23 840
Sebastian Lletget is very excited about the FCD opening goal against Real Salt Lake, April 15, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FC Dallas v RSL 4-15-23 415 Geovane
Geovane Jesus gets hit from behind against Real Salt Lake, April 15, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FC Dallas v RSL 4-15-23 178
Paxton Pomykal against Real Salt Lake, April 15, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FC Dallas v RSL 4-15-23 741 Martinez
Jost Martinez against Real Salt Lake, April 15, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FC Dallas v RSL 4-15-23 717
Bernard Kamungo moves upfield against Real Salt Lake, April 15, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *