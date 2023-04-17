Julian Eyetone called into US U17s for South Florida camp

The US U17 Men’s National Team is holding its first camp since qualifying for the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup this week in Palm Beach, Florida. FC Dallas U17 & North Texas SC goalkeeper Julian Eyestone was one of three keepers named to the team.

Head coach Gonzalo Segares has called up 23 players from April 17-24 in preparation for the World Cup, scheduled for November/December. There should be several more camps between now and then.

U17 MNT ROSTER BY POSITION

(club, hometown)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adam Beaudry (Colorado Rapids; Castle Pines, Colo.), Julian Eyestone (FC Dallas; Dallas, Texas), Andrew Rick (Philadelphia Union; Berwyn, Pa.)

DEFENDERS (8): Matai Akinmboni (D.C. United; Upper Marlboro, Md.), Noahkai Banks (Augsburg/GER; Dietmannsried, Germany), Christian Diaz (Los Angeles FC; San Bernardino, Calif.), Sawyer Jura (Portland Timbers; Bend, Ore.), Shawn Lanza (Atlanta United FC; Atlanta, Ga.), Peyton Miller (New England Revolution; Unionville, Conn.), Adrian Pelayo (Portland Timbers; Stayton, Ore.), Tahir Reid-Brown (Orlando City SC; Orlando, Fla.)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Christopher Aquino (Seattle Sounders FC; Pasco, Wash.), Alejandro Granados (Orlando City SC; Alicante, Spain), Taha Habroune (Columbus Crew SC; Columbus, Ohio), Aaron Heard (St. Louis City SC; Fairfax, Va.), Edwyn Mendoza (San Jose Earthquakes; San Jose, Calif.), Santiago Morales (Inter Miami CF; Weston, Fla.)

FORWARDS (6): Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.), Brian Romero (Charlotte FC; Concord, N.C.), Bryce Jamison (Orange County SC; Lake Forest, Calif.), Christopher Olney (Philadelphia Union; Hillsborough, N.J.), Ruben Ramos Jr. (LA Galaxy; La Puente, Calif.), Ezekiel Soto (Houston Dynamo FC; Menifee, Calif.)

Eyestone wears the Man of the Match hat at LAFC 2, March 26, 2023. (Courtesy North Texas SC)