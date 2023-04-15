FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake – lineup prediction and game info

4th in the West FC Dallas (3-2-2, 11 points) hosts 10th in the West Real Salt Lake (2-4-0, 6 points) on Saturday at 7:30 pm at Toyota Stadium.
RSL’s 14 goals allowed is tied for 2nd worst in MLS.
Broadcast Info
TV: Apple TV MLS Season Pass
English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App.
Spanish Radio: 1270 AM TUDN
FCD Lineup Prediction
With the positive road performance in Miami, I think Coach Nico Estevez will stick with the 4-4-2 and the double Jeus sup top (Jesus Jiminez and Jesus Ferreira).
With Alan Velasco out, there will be a change though. I’ll go with Paul Arriola left and Sebastian Lletget on the right.
I’m also going with Sebastien Ibeagha and Edwin Cerrillo to try and deal with the RSL transition game.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Bernard Kamungo
Sam Junqua
Jose Martinez
Jader Obrian
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Nolan Norris.
Facundo Quignon
Ema Twumasi
MLS Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)
OUT: Alan Velasco (right knee sprain)
Real Salt Lake
OUT: Zack Farnsworth (thigh)
OUT: Axel Kei (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE: Erik Holt (Achilles)
QUESTIONABLE: Damir Kreilach (thigh)
PROBABLE: Andrew Brody (ankle)
ON LOAN: Jaziel Orozco (Santos Laguna)
ON LOAN: Joni Menendez (Newell’s Old Boys)
ON LOAN: Julio Benitez (Forward Madison)
MLS Kit Assignments
So it looks like FC Dallas will be in the white and black at home and RSL seems to be teasing the gold (honey). So we’re gonna see a combo we haven’t seen before.
Officials
REFEREE: Sergei Boiko
ASSISTANT REFEREE #1: Chris Wattam
ASSISTANT REFEREE #2: Ian McKay
FOURTH OFFICIAL: Rosendo Mendoza
VAR: Edvin Jurisevic
More Game Info
HEAD-TO-HEAD
- FCD record: 3-2-2 (11 points – 4th in West)
- RSL record: 2-4-0 (6 points – 10th in West)
- FCD vs. RSL all-time: 21-14-11 (67 goals scored, 54 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. RSL home: 12-2-6 (35 goals scored, 18 goals conceded)
Maarten Paes recorded his first shutout of the 2023 season last game.
Dallas has won the last 13 home matches in which Ferreira has scored dating back to August 2019.
FC Dallas has lost only one of its last 12 home matches (incl. playoffs) dating back to mid-July (W7 D4), including winning the last two at Toyota Stadium.
FC Dallas is 12 goals away from scoring its 500th goal at Toyota Stadium since the stadium opened on August 6, 2005.
FC Dallas has started the 2023 season with a 2-2-0 record in game decided by one goal.
FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 1,535 minutes and made 19 appearances in 2023.
RSL has one win and four draws at Toyota Stadium in the last five visits.
All-time, all competitions, RSL is just 2W-15L-6T at Dallas, outscored by 23 total goals in MLS, Open Cup, and Playoff action.
Pablo Ruiz’ goal against Charlotte last week snapped a 304-minute goalless drought, matching the 9th-longest experienced by RSL in its 19 MLS seasons.
50 MLS APPEARANCES
Sam Junqua 49
Facundo Quignon 49
50 MLS STARTS
Ema Twumasi 49
200 MLS APPEARANCES
Sebastian Lletget 193
FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Goals
|Goals
|Games
|Jason Kreis
|91
|247
|Kenny Cooper
|46
|121
|Jesus Ferreira
|40
|121