FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake – lineup prediction and game info

4th in the West FC Dallas (3-2-2, 11 points) hosts 10th in the West Real Salt Lake (2-4-0, 6 points) on Saturday at 7:30 pm at Toyota Stadium.

RSL’s 14 goals allowed is tied for 2nd worst in MLS.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV MLS Season Pass

English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App.

Spanish Radio: 1270 AM TUDN

FCD Lineup Prediction

With the positive road performance in Miami, I think Coach Nico Estevez will stick with the 4-4-2 and the double Jeus sup top (Jesus Jiminez and Jesus Ferreira).

With Alan Velasco out, there will be a change though. I’ll go with Paul Arriola left and Sebastian Lletget on the right.

I’m also going with Sebastien Ibeagha and Edwin Cerrillo to try and deal with the RSL transition game.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Real Salt Lake on April 15, 2023

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Bernard Kamungo

Sam Junqua

Jose Martinez

Jader Obrian

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Nolan Norris.

Facundo Quignon

Ema Twumasi

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

OUT: Alan Velasco (right knee sprain)

Real Salt Lake

OUT: Zack Farnsworth (thigh)

OUT: Axel Kei (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: Erik Holt (Achilles)

QUESTIONABLE: Damir Kreilach (thigh)

PROBABLE: Andrew Brody (ankle)

ON LOAN: Jaziel Orozco (Santos Laguna)

ON LOAN: Joni Menendez (Newell’s Old Boys)

ON LOAN: Julio Benitez (Forward Madison)

MLS Kit Assignments

So it looks like FC Dallas will be in the white and black at home and RSL seems to be teasing the gold (honey). So we’re gonna see a combo we haven’t seen before.

Burn Baby Burn Kit the new 2023 secondary FC Dallas uniform. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Officials

REFEREE: Sergei Boiko

ASSISTANT REFEREE #1: Chris Wattam

ASSISTANT REFEREE #2: Ian McKay

FOURTH OFFICIAL: Rosendo Mendoza

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

More Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 3-2-2 (11 points – 4th in West)

3-2-2 (11 points – 4th in West) RSL record : 2-4-0 (6 points – 10th in West)

: 2-4-0 (6 points – 10th in West) FCD vs. RSL all-time : 21-14-11 (67 goals scored, 54 goals conceded)

: 21-14-11 (67 goals scored, 54 goals conceded) FCD vs. RSL home: 12-2-6 (35 goals scored, 18 goals conceded)

Maarten Paes recorded his first shutout of the 2023 season last game.

Dallas has won the last 13 home matches in which Ferreira has scored dating back to August 2019.

FC Dallas has lost only one of its last 12 home matches (incl. playoffs) dating back to mid-July (W7 D4), including winning the last two at Toyota Stadium.

FC Dallas is 12 goals away from scoring its 500th goal at Toyota Stadium since the stadium opened on August 6, 2005.

FC Dallas has started the 2023 season with a 2-2-0 record in game decided by one goal.

FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 1,535 minutes and made 19 appearances in 2023.

RSL has one win and four draws at Toyota Stadium in the last five visits.

All-time, all competitions, RSL is just 2W-15L-6T at Dallas, outscored by 23 total goals in MLS, Open Cup, and Playoff action.

Pablo Ruiz’ goal against Charlotte last week snapped a 304-minute goalless drought, matching the 9th-longest experienced by RSL in its 19 MLS seasons.

50 MLS APPEARANCES

Sam Junqua 49

Facundo Quignon 49

50 MLS STARTS

Ema Twumasi 49

200 MLS APPEARANCES

Sebastian Lletget 193

FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Goals

Goals Games Jason Kreis 91 247 Kenny Cooper 46 121 Jesus Ferreira 40 121