Peter Musa named MLS Player of Matchday 21

On the strength of his hat trick, FC Dallas striker Petar Musa has been named MLS Player of the Matchday for “week” 21 of the 2024 season. Musa is the first European-born player to register a hat trick in club history.

Musa becomes the first FC Dallas player to win POTM since Jesus Ferreira on Matchday 4 of the 2022 MLS season when Ferreira had the last hat trick for the club.

Musa is the third different Dallas striker to take home the award since 2021, joining Ricardo Pepi (Matchdays 15 and 22 in 2021) and Ferreira.

2024 MLS Player of the Matchday Winners

Matchday Player Club Matchdays 1 and 2 Christian Benteke D.C. United Matchday 3 Luis Suárez Inter Miami CF Matchday 4 Giorgos Giakoumakis Atlanta United Matchday 5 Luis Suárez Inter Miami CF Matchday 6 Lewis Morgan New York Red Bulls Matchday 7 Chicho Arango Real Salt Lake Matchday 8 Raúl Ruidíaz Seattle Sounders FC Matchday 9 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF Matchday 10 Chicho Arango Real Salt Lake Matchday 11 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF Matchday 12 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF Matchday 13 Christian Benteke D.C. United Matchday 14 Dénis Bouanga Los Angeles Football Club Matchday 15 Federico Bernardeschi Toronto FC Matchday 16 Luca Orellano FC Cincinnati Matchday 17 Saba Lobjanidze Atlanta United Matchday 18 Chicho Arango Real Salt Lake Matchday 19 Aljaž Ivačič New England Revolution Matchday 20 Yuya Kubo FC Cincinnati Matchday 21 Petar Musa FC Dallas