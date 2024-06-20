Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Peter Musa named MLS Player of Matchday 21

On the strength of his hat trick, FC Dallas striker Petar Musa has been named MLS Player of the Matchday for “week” 21 of the 2024 season. Musa is the first European-born player to register a hat trick in club history. 

Musa becomes the first FC Dallas player to win POTM since Jesus Ferreira on Matchday 4 of the 2022 MLS season when Ferreira had the last hat trick for the club.

Musa is the third different Dallas striker to take home the award since 2021, joining Ricardo Pepi (Matchdays 15 and 22 in 2021) and Ferreira. 

2024 MLS Player of the Matchday Winners

MatchdayPlayerClub
Matchdays 1 and 2Christian BentekeD.C. United
Matchday 3Luis SuárezInter Miami CF
Matchday 4Giorgos GiakoumakisAtlanta United
Matchday 5Luis SuárezInter Miami CF
Matchday 6Lewis MorganNew York Red Bulls
Matchday 7Chicho ArangoReal Salt Lake
Matchday 8Raúl RuidíazSeattle Sounders FC
Matchday 9Lionel MessiInter Miami CF
Matchday 10Chicho ArangoReal Salt Lake
Matchday 11Lionel MessiInter Miami CF
Matchday 12Lionel MessiInter Miami CF
Matchday 13Christian BentekeD.C. United
Matchday 14Dénis BouangaLos Angeles Football Club
Matchday 15Federico BernardeschiToronto FC
Matchday 16Luca OrellanoFC Cincinnati
Matchday 17Saba LobjanidzeAtlanta United
Matchday 18Chicho ArangoReal Salt Lake
Matchday 19Aljaž IvačičNew England Revolution
Matchday 20Yuya KuboFC Cincinnati
Matchday 21Petar MusaFC Dallas

