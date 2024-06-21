FC Dallas hires Marisa Gonzalez as Senior Director of Girls Programming for Youth Club

FC Dallas announced today the hiring of Marisa Gonzalez as Senior Director of Girls Programming for FC Dallas Youth. Gonzalez will also work with the club’s General Counsel and Athlete Safety Officer to develop and implement FC Dallas’ compliance and player welfare programs for the club’s minor athletes.



Gonzalez was most recently the Club Director/Director of Soccer for Noria Football Club in Puebla, Mexico. Gonzalez was also the head coach of the U18 Women’s Noria FC Team. Noria FC is a club affiliated with the Amateur Sector de la Federación Mexicana de Fútbol Asociación (FMF).



“We are excited to have Marisa Gonzalez join our organization as our Senior Director of Girls Programming,” said Vice President of FC Dallas Youth Chris Hayden. “Marisa brings a wealth of experience and passion to the position and her hiring underscores our commitment to bettering our youth environment and pathway. FC Dallas Youth has been and will continue to be committed to the advancement of opportunities for our female players and teams. Marisa will be instrumental in her role to improve our girls program and help support our players and staff on a daily basis.”



According to FCD, Gonzalez holds an A Pro-License from the Mexican Football Federation, earned her MBA in Sports Administration from Alfredo Di Stefano Real Madrid C.F University, and graduated from Southwest Minnesota State University with degrees in International Business and Marketing.

In 2020, Gonzalez was named the first general manager for Club Puebla Femenil where she served for one season.

Marisa Gonzalez at Club Puebla Femenil. (Courtesy Club Puebla Femenil)