Frisco native and former TCU horned frog Gracie Brian has signed with Dallas Trinity FC. Brian is the 7th player announced by DTFC.

A midfielder, Brian played 5 seasons at TCU, the last one in the fall of 2023. She played in 101 games, all of them starts, with 35 goals and 27 assists. She was named 1st Team All-Big 12 three times and All-Freshman back in 2019.

Brian received a spring camp invite from the San Diego Wave but was not been signed.

Gracie Brian at TCU (Courtesy TCU)