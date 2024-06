FC Dallas won its first game under Interim Head Coach Peter Luccin last weekend. And while it’s been a busy week and it took me a while to get on top of this, Matt Visinsky still brought us excellent pics.

Paul Arriola drives forward against St Louis City, June 15, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira scored a PK against St Louis City, June 15, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Nkosi Tafari seeks clarification against St Louis City, June 15, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sebas Ibeagha charges upfield against St Louis City, June 15, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira fires on goal against St Louis City, June 15, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Tsiki Ntsabeleng charges through midfield against St Louis City, June 15, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington fires for goal against St Louis City, June 15, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Interim Head Coach Peter Luccin has the 1000 yard stare against St Louis City, June 15, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Maarten Paes lines up his wall against St Louis City, June 15, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Marco Farfan cuts upfield against St Louis City, June 15, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)