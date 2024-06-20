Dallas Trinity FC names Pauline MacDonald as head coach

Dallas Trinity FC has announced the hiring of Pauline MacDonald as their first head coach. MacDonald played for Scotland internationally and multiple clubs as a professional, notably Arsenal. She did play two seasons in the United States for Miami Gliders and Atlanta Classics in the USL W-League.

MacDonald has coached for Dalkeith LFC, Boroughmuir Thistle, Hibernian, the US ODP program, and most recently the Scottish U17 team.

MacDonald is one of three women in Scotland to have a UEFA Pro License.

We’re proud to announce our Head Coach, Pauline MacDonald! Welcome to Trinity FC, Coach!#DTFC #NewBoots pic.twitter.com/Cg1GPI1Xaf — Dallas Trinity FC (@dallastrinityfc) June 20, 2024

Pauline MacDonald. (Courtesy Scottish FA)