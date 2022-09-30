October regional US U15 ID Camp set for Dallas

US Soccer continues its series of ID camps with one in Dallas on October 12th for U15s in North Texas and Oklahoma. This camp is for 2009s and all the players in it are from that year. There was a set of 2008 camps back at the start of the month.

While I don’t have the list of coaches involved, US Soccer Director of Talent Identification Tony Lepore and U-15 head coach Tom Heinemann will, I assume, be involved in this event along with, potentially, regional boys’ Talent ID Managers Rob Irvine (East), Garrett Biller (Central), Chris Kranjc (South) and Gabriel Farfan (West).

Club Selections

11 – Solar SC

9 – FC Dallas

4 – DKSC

3 – Tulsa SC

2 – Oklahoma Energy FC

2 – Oklahoma Celtic

Dallas October U15 ID Camp Roster

Name Pos Club Griffin Adams Solar SC Steel Cook AM FC Dallas Jordyn Eason 9 FC Dallas Jon-Paul Ekadi 9 DKSC Vincent Fang Solar SC Zac Fumtim RB FC Dallas Trey Glosson Solar SC Anderson Grimm Solar SC Brendan Guthrie M/D Solar SC Jett Harrison 6 DKSC Langh Hau M Tulsa SC Lucas Hernandez Solar SC Henri Holtzlaw Solar SC Ethan Kurpiewski CB FC Dallas Paxton Martens F/M Tulsa FC Dominic Matthias Oklahoma Celtic Joseph Meledez M Tulsa SC Carlos Pacheco F Oklahoma Energy FC Kaleb Panozzo D FC Dallas Peyton Perez Solar SC Dylan Prachyl Solar SC Adrian Quince D DKSC Diego Romero M/D Oklahoma Energy FC Joseph Sellinger AM DKSC Cristiano Soto Solar SC Luke Swanson G Oklahoma Celtic Griffin Taylor Solar SC Erick Vargas W FC Dallas Liam Verjostel LB FC Dallas Kyle Velazquez CM FC Dallas Christian Wygant 6 FC Dallas

Two FC Dallas players I might have expected to get a look that aren’t on this roster are Diego Echevarria (Puerto Rico/US) and Saúl Rios (Mexico/US).