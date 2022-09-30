Categories DKSC, FCD Academy, International Soccer, Solar SC, US National Teams, Youth and Academy

October regional US U15 ID Camp set for Dallas

by Buzz Carrick

US Soccer continues its series of ID camps with one in Dallas on October 12th for U15s in North Texas and Oklahoma. This camp is for 2009s and all the players in it are from that year. There was a set of 2008 camps back at the start of the month.

While I don’t have the list of coaches involved, US Soccer Director of Talent Identification Tony Lepore and U-15 head coach Tom Heinemann will, I assume, be involved in this event along with, potentially, regional boys’ Talent ID Managers Rob Irvine (East), Garrett Biller (Central), Chris Kranjc (South) and Gabriel Farfan (West).

Club Selections
11 – Solar SC
9 – FC Dallas
4 – DKSC
3 – Tulsa SC
2 – Oklahoma Energy FC
2 – Oklahoma Celtic

Dallas October U15 ID Camp Roster

NamePosClub
Griffin AdamsSolar SC
Steel CookAMFC Dallas
Jordyn Eason9FC Dallas
Jon-Paul Ekadi9DKSC
Vincent FangSolar SC
Zac FumtimRBFC Dallas
Trey GlossonSolar SC
Anderson GrimmSolar SC
Brendan GuthrieM/DSolar SC
Jett Harrison6DKSC
Langh HauMTulsa SC
Lucas HernandezSolar SC
Henri HoltzlawSolar SC
Ethan KurpiewskiCBFC Dallas
Paxton MartensF/MTulsa FC
Dominic MatthiasOklahoma Celtic
Joseph MeledezMTulsa SC
Carlos PachecoFOklahoma Energy FC
Kaleb PanozzoDFC Dallas
Peyton PerezSolar SC
Dylan PrachylSolar SC
Adrian QuinceDDKSC
Diego RomeroM/DOklahoma Energy FC
Joseph SellingerAMDKSC
Cristiano SotoSolar SC
Luke SwansonGOklahoma Celtic
Griffin TaylorSolar SC
Erick VargasWFC Dallas
Liam VerjostelLBFC Dallas
Kyle VelazquezCMFC Dallas
Christian Wygant6FC Dallas

Two FC Dallas players I might have expected to get a look that aren’t on this roster are Diego Echevarria (Puerto Rico/US) and Saúl Rios (Mexico/US).

