Matthew Razo and Zach Molomo called into US U15 ID camp

According to an image on Instagram of a leaked roster, two FC Dallas U15 players – Matthew Razo and Zach Molomo – have been called into a US U15 ID camp later this month. The image looks to be a leak of the roster for an ID camp at Chula Vista, CA, between August 31 and September 6.

ID camps are usually more limited in selection scope than a full team camp and are based on region or some other limitation. This one appears to be mostly MLS Academy kids but it’s unclear if this is just part of a roster or maybe one section of a series of camps.

Matthew Razo, often listed as Edgar Razo on this roster, is a talented holding mid. He’s consistently been one of the most impressive performers in the 2008 class for the game I’ve scouted.

Zach Molomo is a 9-profile striker who has often played up an age group in the FCD Academy.

Here’s the complete roster all the players are 2008s listed on this ID camp roster image.

Update: I’ve just noticed that the roster says “Team Red” at the top and is coached by Garrett Biller and Mark Santel. Which indicates there is probably at least one more “team” to come, perhaps a “Team Blue?”

Team Red Roster

Player Pos Club Abner Zuniga AM Austin FC Jarell Bonilla F Chicago Fire FC Chris Cuppos D Chicago Fire FC Oscar Pineda CM Chicago Fire FC Cristopher Madera Acosta CM Colorado Rapids Jhostyn Jimenez AM Columbus Crew Zach Molomo F FC Dallas Matthew Razo DM FC Dallas Gianmarco Alvarez G Houston Dynamo Jorge Estrada Jr CM Houston Dynamo Micah Harris D Houston Dynamo Lukas Robbins CM Inter Miami Charly Dealmonte F Nashville SC Rogelio Esparza Garcia AM Oklahoma Energy Gustavo Caraballo Delgado AM Orlando City Xzavier Colon D Orlando City Luca Maxim G Orlando City Lucas Quinones D Orlando City Juan Villa AM Real Salt Lake Marius Aiyenero F Unattached

Matthew Razo (36) passes upfield in the Dallas Cup match against Cedar Stars Academy on April 12, 2022, at Richland College. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)