Categories FCD Academy, International Soccer, Youth and Academy

Matthew Razo and Zach Molomo called into US U15 ID camp

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Matthew Razo and Zach Molomo called into US U15 ID camp

According to an image on Instagram of a leaked roster, two FC Dallas U15 players – Matthew Razo and Zach Molomo – have been called into a US U15 ID camp later this month. The image looks to be a leak of the roster for an ID camp at Chula Vista, CA, between August 31 and September 6.

ID camps are usually more limited in selection scope than a full team camp and are based on region or some other limitation. This one appears to be mostly MLS Academy kids but it’s unclear if this is just part of a roster or maybe one section of a series of camps.

Matthew Razo, often listed as Edgar Razo on this roster, is a talented holding mid. He’s consistently been one of the most impressive performers in the 2008 class for the game I’ve scouted.

Zach Molomo is a 9-profile striker who has often played up an age group in the FCD Academy.

Here’s the complete roster all the players are 2008s listed on this ID camp roster image.

Update: I’ve just noticed that the roster says “Team Red” at the top and is coached by Garrett Biller and Mark Santel. Which indicates there is probably at least one more “team” to come, perhaps a “Team Blue?”

Team Red Roster

PlayerPosClub
Abner ZunigaAMAustin FC
Jarell BonillaFChicago Fire FC
Chris CupposDChicago Fire FC
Oscar PinedaCMChicago Fire FC
Cristopher Madera AcostaCMColorado Rapids
Jhostyn JimenezAMColumbus Crew
Zach MolomoFFC Dallas
Matthew RazoDMFC Dallas
Gianmarco AlvarezGHouston Dynamo
Jorge Estrada JrCMHouston Dynamo
Micah HarrisDHouston Dynamo
Lukas RobbinsCMInter Miami
Charly DealmonteFNashville SC
Rogelio Esparza GarciaAMOklahoma Energy
Gustavo Caraballo DelgadoAMOrlando City
Xzavier ColonDOrlando City
Luca MaximGOrlando City
Lucas QuinonesDOrlando City
Juan VillaAMReal Salt Lake
Marius AiyeneroFUnattached
Razo 20220412_dallascup_43851
Matthew Razo (36) passes upfield in the Dallas Cup match against Cedar Stars Academy on April 12, 2022, at Richland College. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.