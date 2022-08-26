FC Dallas transfers Szabolcs Schön to Fehérvár FC

FC Dallas has announced a transfer of Szabolcs Schön to Hungarian first-division side MOL Fehérvár FC. The move was first lined up prior to the MLS window closing but had reportedly fallen through. The deal is back on as players can leave anytime and the European window remains open.



Schön signed with FC Dallas in April 2021. He played in 26 FC Dallas matches across all competitions and recorded seven assists. Schön made his MLS debut on May 8, 2021, after subbing in the 66th minute against Texas Derby rival Houston Dynamo FC.

Full Name: Szabolcs Schön

Connect with Szabolcs: Instagram

Pronunciation: sa-bol-tsh sh-oon

Position: Winger

DOB: September 27, 2000 (21)

Birthplace: Budapest, Hungary

Height: 5-8

Weight: 142

Citizenship: Hungary

Szabolcs Schön, Hungary. (Courtesy FC Dallas)